Anne Hathaway displays phenomenal physique in see-through outfit on 42nd birthday

Anne Hathaway proved age is nothing but a number when she marked her 42nd birthday on November 12.

The Princess Diaries actress kicked off her birthday celebrations with some stunning photos on Instagram that displayed her flawless complexion and enviable physique.

Anne looked phenomenal in a black see-through outfit that consisted of a patterned shirt and matching pants, which she wore over a black bra and matching underwear.

The black and white photos saw her lying on a couch while gazing up into the camera with her dark hair forming a pillow around her head.

Another image featured Anne sitting on the couch with her long legs to her chest and her hands covering one eye and she beamed her trademark smile and showed off her towering, sparkling heels.

Captioning the breathtaking photos, she penned: "Scorpio scorpio-ing in scorpio season."

Her followers were blown away by her beauty, with one commenting: "You've always been STUNNING. But this just made me drop my jaw."

A second said: "I take my hat off to your beauty no one can surpass you!" A third added: "Body is on point as usual omg (MOTHER IS MOTHERING)."

Anne has made some changes to better her life over the last several years, including giving up alcohol and accepting the aging process.

"Forty feels like a gift," she previously told The New York Times. "The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler, and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."

Anne further spoke about the concept of treating each day as if it were her last, saying: "As a formerly chronically stressed young woman, I just remember thinking one day: You are taking this for granted."

She continued: "You are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out. So, when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, 'You are not going to die stressed.'"

Touching on her decision to give up alcohol, Anne added: "I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me."

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, she expanded more on the idea of giving up drinking. "I knew deep down it wasn't for me," she admitted. "And it just felt so extreme to have to say, 'But none?' But none.

"If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So, I stopped arguing with it."

She explained that none of this came from a place of just thinking it was the "right" thing to do, rather that it just personally mattered. "It's a path everybody has to walk for themselves.

"My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don't like to wallow.

"The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you'll feel like you've had two drinks – but without the hangover."