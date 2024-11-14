Christina Aguilera's rarely-seen son, 16, towers over her in unseen family photos

Christina Aguilera is a proud mom of two children but her son, Max, rarely features on her social media.

The 43-year-old made an exception on Wednesday when she posted some "unseen bits" from her recent family vacation, which included photos of the 16-year-old, his sister Summer Rain, 10, and her fiancé Matt Rutler, 39.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christina Aguilera and son Max show off insane living room

In one family snapshot, Max already appears to be taller than his mom, who was wearing heels to boost her petite 5'2 frame.

The teenager stood beside his mother and looked away from the camera while she stood with one arm across his shoulders and the other draped over her daughter while Matt stood in the background.

Her followers couldn't believe it was Max in the photo and commented on his height and impressive style.

One said: "Omg Max is so big... Beautiful family." A second wrote: "Wow with Max’s style. You and your family look amazing, love you queen."

© Instagram Max is already taller than his 5'2 mom

A third added: "The last photo is beautiful, how your children have grown, we miss seeing Max in the photos, they both have mommy's fashionista style."

Christina has spoken about her children's love of fashion in the past and admitted that Max often raids her wardrobe.

© Instagram Christina's son Max is growing up so fast

"So now all of a sudden, he's going in my wardrobe, and seeing my Chrome Hearts, and he's like 'This is sick!' He's starting to appreciate what I've got, my sunnies," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in February.

When Drew asked if she let him borrow anything, she affirmed: "A hundred percent," although added: "With permission! Don't steal my chains and then not tell me," she joked. "You have to ask because that's just manners and basic [courtesy]."

© Getty Images Christina is a mom of two

She also shared an insight into Max's personality and their close relationship, telling Drew: "He is highly intelligent and so smart. He'll read me in a second. We are like the same person in so many ways."

She continued: "Which can make us sometimes get into [these] really interesting intellectual debates and arguments about why things are the way they are and what makes this artist better than this."

© Instagram Christina's son loves to raid her wardrobe

The "Hurt" singer added that they both share a love for music, frequently attending concerts together like Doja Cat and Travis Scott.

Christina shares Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, whom she was married to from 2005-2011.

She got engaged to Matt on Valentine's Day 2014, and they welcomed Summer Rain on August 16 that year.

© Instagram Christina shares daughter Summer with her fiancé Matt

Christina has spoken in the past about the challenges of being a working mom, previously telling People: "It's definitely not easy juggling work and motherhood, as being a parent is a full-time job within itself."

She added: "You just have to make it work for you. My life has so many different moving parts, but my kids are the center focal piece, and everything else shifts around them."

© Getty Images Christina is prepared for her kids to make mistakes

In August 2024, the singer admitted that she is prepared for her children to "make their own choices and mistakes".

"I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world," she told Glamour. "But they have to learn their own lessons."