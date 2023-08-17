Christina Aguilera's lookalike daughter, 9, almost towers over her in adorable new photos

Christina Aguilera is extremely proud of both of her children – but all eyes were on her daughter, Summer Rain, on Wednesday.

The youngster joined her mom on stage at a performance in Israel in honor of her ninth birthday and her appearance sent Christina's fans wild. Summer looked adorable in an oversized T-shirt and shorts and the similarities between mother and daughter are clear to see.

The birthday girl couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she soaked up the adoration from the crowd in-between cuddles from Christina – who, at 5'2 is only slightly taller than the nine-year-old. See the heartwarming video below.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera's daughter is almost as tall as her in adorable new video

Taking to Instagram after the show, the 'Beautiful' singer posted some sweet photos from their stage interaction alongside a heartfelt message, which read: "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain.

"Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."

She added: "Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

Her followers expressed their disbelief that Summer is nine already while also sending her birthday wishes. Christina shares her daughter with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler. The couple has been going strong for 13 years and has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2014.

The pop star is also a doting mom to her son, Max, 15, who she co-parents with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman. The couple were married from 2005 to 2011.

© Getty Images Christina is engaged to Matthew Rutler

Last year, she opened up about being a mom and her hopes that her children will grow up to be "free". Admitting she has a rebellious streak of her own, Christina told People: "I've always, always wanted my kids to just be their happiest best selves, whatever that means to them, I will always support it."

She added: "Every child is different — I've definitely learned that, everything from education-wise to their personalities and what their interests are." And so, Christina has promised to back them on whatever path they decide to follow. "I really think it's important to hone in on helping them figure out what that is," the mom-of-two continued.

© Photo: Getty Images Christina Aguilera is a mom of two

"Giving them all the resources and support they need in order to feel OK and comfortable within themselves and to explore who they are and what they're about."

Summer already appears to be following in her mother's footsteps and has inherited her creative genes. In the carousel of photos Christina shared, one featured her daughter sitting at a drum kit with sticks in her hand.

Christina's daughter has inherited her creative genes

Earlier this year, Christina also revealed Summer's flair for drawing and shared a photo of her drawing a picture of her mom on stage with the crowd cheering her on. "It’s moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile," the star wrote.

"Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward."

