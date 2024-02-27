Christina Aguilera reveals how she and rarely-seen son Max, 16, share clothes from her wardrobe

Christina Aguilera is living her Sin City fantasy with an ongoing Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire, and now she's taking Drew Barrymore into her world.

The singer, 43, was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show where the host, 49, joined her in Vegas for an intimate sit-down, where they talked all things Vegas, growing up in the spotlight, sexual wellness, and more.

Christina also spoke about embracing the city with her two children, 16-year-old son Max and nine-year-old daughter Summer Rain, and how they were evolving into their own separate individuals.

Describing her daughter, who she termed a "kindred spirit," Christina gushed: "She knows I get nervous before shows and she'll take my hand, she's so proud, 'You're going to do great mama, you're going to do amazing. I just know it.' Like the little supportive mama bear to me."

She particularly opened up about her son, who doesn't feature on her social media as much as her daughter, saying: "He is highly intelligent and so smart.

"He'll read me in a second [laughs]. We are like the same person in so many ways. Which can make us sometimes get into [these] really interesting intellectual debates and arguments about why things are the way they are and what makes this artist better than this."

© Matthew Taplinger/CBS Christina Aguilera was a guest on the latest episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show"

The "Hurt" singer added that they both shared a love for music, frequently attending concerts together like Doja Cat and Travis Scott, and like his mom, he had developed a love for fashion.

"So now all of a sudden, he's going in my wardrobe, and seeing my Chrome Hearts, and he's like 'This is sick!' He's starting to appreciate what I've got, my sunnies."

© Getty Images Christina shares her son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman

When Drew asked if she let him borrow anything, she affirmed: "A hundred percent," and the talk show host gushed about the joys of sharing clothes with her daughters, although Christina added: "With permission!"

"Don't steal my chains and then not tell me," she joked, and added to it: "You have to ask, because that's just manners and basic [courtesy]."

© Instagram Christina shares her daughter Summer Rain with fiancé Matthew Rutler

The two got into a different discussion about their daughters' fashion choices, with Drew relating a story about one of her girls retorting with "You were on the cover of Playboy" when she denied her permission to wear a crop top.

"I love that she said that though," Christina responded. "I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. I was like, 'One day, I know I'm going to be [in that situation],' because my daughter wants to wear a crop top too."

© Matthew Taplinger/CBS The pair bonded over being moms to growing daughters

"I think I always try to instill in her that certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions. I don't want to scare her in one way and be terrified of the world that everybody is a bad person because they are not but also, I think it's important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body, eventually what will be her sexuality."

