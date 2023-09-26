Christina Aguilera's lookalike children are so grown up in rare snippets from family vacation

Xtina shares her son with ex Jordan Bratman and her daughter with fiancé Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera has had the summer that dreams are made of, and she's showing it off with a rare series of photos and videos all compiled in one.

Making appearances in her summer dump are her two children, son Max, 15, and daughter Summer Rain, nine, alongside her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Take a peek below at Christina's action-packed summer, full of family vacations and celebrations, and see just how much her kids have grown…

It's been a big summer for the 42-year-old singer, who had a lot of family celebrations to partake in, spanning across not just several parts of the country, but the world.

Her summer started off with Matthew's birthday, as the production assistant turned 38 on April 6, and Christina shared a sweet video tribute to him.

"Happy birthday babe, love doing life with you," she simply penned alongside several amorous moments captured in photos. The pair first started dating in 2010 after they met while Christina was filming Burlesque.

On Valentine's Day in 2014, they announced their engagement and later that year, they welcomed their daughter Summer Rain. Christina shares her son Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, to whom she was married from 2005-2011.

Cut to August 16, when Summer turned nine, and the "Genie in a Bottle" singer couldn't stop herself from gushing over her daughter with a series of images that captured her budding talent as a performer as she joined her mom on stage during a recent concert.

© Instagram Christina performed at Pride celebrations around the world and was honored at the Stonewall National Monument

She wrote: "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain. Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you.

"Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

© Instagram Her daughter made a stage appearance alongside her mom this summer and turned nine years old

In between, peppered across the past few months, the singer took to the stage several times for prominent music festivals, Pride celebrations, and sold-out international shows.

When in New York City, she was honored with a Golden Shovel at the iconic Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

© Getty Images Christina's fiancé Matthew Rutler was by her side during her summer travels

She'd penned at the time: "I am humbled and deeply grateful to receive this incredible honor from the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

"This golden shovel celebrates and symbolizes the start of construction for what will become the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park system. Standing alongside the LGBTQ+ community and being an ally has been one of the most important and rewarding journeys of my life. Together, we will continue to break barriers, foster inclusivity, and celebrate love in all its beautiful forms."

They also got some family time in as well, visiting beautiful vacation spots like NYC, Malta, Disneyland, and more.

