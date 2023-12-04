Christina Aguilera's mini-me daughter Summer Rain joins mom on stage in rare video

Christina Aguilera took a trip Down Under recently to do what she does best – perform an iconic set to thousands of adoring fans.

But her most recent gig was extra special as her lookalike daughter, Summer Rain, appeared during footage behind the scenes of the show, and was even spotted on the stage alongside her famous mom.

The Burlesque star was putting on a huge gig in Melbourne and before she took to the stage, she took part in rehearsals and soundcheck. In the video, her nine-year-old daughter was sitting on the stage playing on an iPad to keep herself occupied while her mom was warming up her voice ready for the show.

Watch the sweet mother-daughter moments in the video below…

WATCH: Christina Aguilera's lookalike daughter joins famous mom on stage

Another moment showed the superstar walking from her car to the show with Summer Rain walking in front of her, and another saw Christina kneel down to check on her daughter and give her a kiss while rehearsals were underway.

The Reflection hitmaker's video was shared on her social media and was immediately flooded with comments from her loyal followers. One person wrote: "Awwww… makes me happy to know my Diva is happy too. She has her kids, her partner in crime, her fans that have learned so much from her example. Forever a Fighter @xtina."

© Getty Images Christina Aguilera

A second added: "My sister and I had the best night of our life! We love you Xtina! Always have, always will xxx," as a third said: "Queen, you are serving looks, face, body. LEGENDTINA!"

Christina is a mother of two. As well as being a mom to her daughter, she's also a mom to her 15-year-old son, Max. The Grammy-winner shares Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, while she shares Summer Rain with her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Matthew and Christina began dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of Christina's hit film, Burlesque, where Matthew worked as a production assistant. On Valentine's Day in 2014, the couple got engaged and later that year they welcomed Summer Rain.

© Getty Images Christina Aguilera with her fiance Matthew Rutler

Summer Rain appearance on the stage was not the first time the nine-year-old joined her famous mom at work. In August, around the time of her birthday, Summer Rain appeared on stage at one of Christina's concert in front of thousands of fans.

The Dirrty singer shared the posts of her brave daughter addressing the enormous crowd in honour of her birthday. The mother-of-two wrote: "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain."

© Instagram Christina Aguilera and her daughter Summer Rain during a recent concert

"Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you.

"Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"