Chris Hemsworth’s super talented daughter makes mom Elsa Pataky proud in new photos

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are undoubtedly proud of their three children, India, Sasha and Tristan.

Their eldest daughter keeps on impressing with her horseback riding skills, as she spends quality time with her mom Elsa. The mother-daughter duo took up the reins together as they went eventing on their horses.

Elsa shared a number of clips of them as they rode their horses together, looking as if they were having an absolute blast. The duo both rode on big chestnut colored horses, and the 12-year-old looked particularly smart in her riding gear — a pair of white jodhpurs, a numbered bib and blue sweater, with her hair in a low bun at the back.

© @elsapataky Instagram India achieved fourth place in her horseback riding competition

She captioned the post: "Nothing more fun than go competing eventing (sp) with Indi on the weekends!!"

© @elsapataky Instagram India and her horse

The mom-of-three has been open about how proud she is of India's riding pursuits, after the 12-year-old placed fourth in a horseback riding competition back in September. The duo gave India's horse a crown as a token of appreciation for the animal's efforts in the competition.

© @elsapataky Instagram Elsa with her daughter India

The family's active lifestyle

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are joined by their children as they collaborate with Experience Abu Dhabi and give insight into their vacation

Chris and his family love keeping active. Just three days ago, the Thor actor shared on social media a montage of his family's fun in Abu Dhabi, where they enjoyed rollercoasters, rock climbing, indoor skydiving, and surfing all in one day.

"We're gonna run out of activities, aren't we?" Chris asked his son, who sat on his shoulders.

© Getty Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth arrive at the "Transformers One" Australian Premiere at the IMAX Darling Harbour on September 11, 2024 in Sydney, Australia

"Maybe not in Abu Dhabi," he responded.

India also appears to enjoy soccer, as her dad was spotted on the sidelines with Tristan and Sacha as she played on a pitch Byron Bay.

© Instagram Throwback photo shared by Elsa Pataky on Instagram in honor of Father's Day in Australia featuring her husband Chris Hemsworth and their three kids

Chris's love of sport

© Matrix Chris Hemsworth has an incredible health and fitness routine

The actor has made it clear how vital it has been for him to stay active, so it's no wonder his kids love sport so much.

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," he said last year in a post in collaboration with his company Centrfit. "I’ve played and watched so many different types over the years. But the one that I’ve always loved the most is surfing. Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf."

"Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family. surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my own family in the ocean," he added.

He continued that through Centrfit, he wanted to "give every kid a chance to experience the benefits of sport."