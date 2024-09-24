Chris Hemsworth's rarely-seen daughter shows off major achievement with mom Elsa Pataky by her side

Chris Hemsworth will no doubt be patting his eldest child India on the back after she completed a major achievement with her mom Elsa Pataky supporting her every step along the way.

While the Thor actor is often seen with his sporty twin sons Sasha and Tristan, the actor's daughter isn't often photographed — but as her mom's recent Instagram story proved that she's no less athletic than the rest of her family.

© @elsapataky Instagram Elsa with her daughter India

India placed fourth in a horseback riding competition, which her mom shared photos of on social media. The 12-year-old looked incredibly smart in her riding gear, as she donned a pair of jodhpurs, a jacket under which she wore a white shirt and burgundy tie, as well as a helmet for the contest.

© @elsapataky Instagram India achieved fourth place in her horseback riding competition

She posed next to her large brown horse, who rocked a little crown as a nod of appreciation for the animal's efforts in the competition. India wore a massive smile on her face as she took part in the event.

Elsa captioned a photo of India receiving her award: "Got at 4th place!!" with a number of applause emojis to show her pride in her daughter. The proud mom also shared a photo of herself standing in front of her daughter, who was riding a horse.

© @elsapataky Instagram India and her horse

Chris and Elsa's family loves to stay active, and it was just a week ago that the actor shared photos of himself and his sons shredding some waves as they took their surfboards out for a ride at URBNSURF in Australia.

WATCH: Inside Chris Hemsworth's insane home gym

Similarly, Chris has been spotted cheering his daughter on as she plays soccer. The actor stood on the sidelines as she took to the pitch in Byron Bay, joined by his sons as they watched India.

© Instagram Chris with his family

India made a special appearance in the 2022 film Thor: Love & Thunder, as she played the character Love. His sons played younger versions of his own character in the film.

© @chrishemsworth Instagram Chris and Elsa behind the scenes on Thor

Chris said of his kids' special roles: "It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," adding: "It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had."

The film was truly a family affair, with Elsa playing a cameo role as a Wolf Woman that Thor formerly had a relationship with. She went on to act alongside her husband in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as Mr. Norton and a Vuvalini General.