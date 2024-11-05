Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky made an announcement on November 5 and thrust their beautiful family into the spotlight.

The couple gave insight into their personal lives with their children, twins Sasha and Tristan, and their daughter, India, when it was revealed they had teamed up for a new venture.

Chris and Elsa have collaborated with Experience Abu Dhabi, and the campaign film — seen below — sees the pair "acting" alongside two very special co-stars.

WATCH Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their twin boys feature in the campaign for Experience Abu Dhabi

Sasha and Tristan feature heavily in the blissful video of the family enjoying a sun-soaked, and adventure packed vacation in Abu Dhabi.

While India doesn't star in the clip, the boys can be seen surfing, riding a dune buggy, kayaking and enjoying everything their trip away had to offer.

"We're thrilled to partner with Experience Abu Dhabi," Chris said in a statement about the two-year partnership.

"Abu Dhabi’s got everything we love all in one place. The adventures have left us with amazing memories that will last a lifetime—you can tell how special it was since the kids didn't want to leave. We've loved everything about the culture, the people and the experiences. It’s a place where we can unwind, and relax, with the feeling of being at home. We've traveled the world, but Abu Dhabi has captured our hearts. We’re already planning for our next trip!"

Elsa mirrored his statement and said: "When it comes to family holidays, Abu Dhabi has it all. Whether it is for us as a couple or a family, every day here is a new adventure, there is something for each one of us to enjoy and discover."

She continued: "My kids have fallen in love with Abu Dhabi, as it gives them a playground for all the things they want to do. Whether it's theme parks with exciting roller coasters, dune bashing and horse riding in the desert to catching the best wave, Abu Dhabi has it all and is now our must-do holiday spot."

The Thor actor is often seen with his sporty twin sons but his daughter isn't often photographed.

She's following in her family's adventurous footsteps though as her mom recently shared a rare photo of her latest achievement.

India placed fourth in a horseback riding competition, which her mom shared photos of on social media. The 12-year-old looked incredibly smart in her riding gear, as she donned a pair of jodhpurs, a jacket under which she wore a white shirt and burgundy tie, as well as a helmet for the contest.

Chris recently revealed he's taken a step back from his jam-packed work schedule to spend more time with his family.

"I would go from job to job and be stressed," he told Body + Soul magazine about his previous work-life balance. "I was always giving an extra 20 percent of my time. Sometimes it just ended up being excessive, and sometimes it had diminishing returns.

"There may be a project I’d love, but doing it means less time at home. Alternatively, I can see that I've been at home enough to feel like I'm not going to go to work and be full of guilt that I should be home. And that’s sort of the daily conversation we all have in our lives, whether you’re in this business or another."