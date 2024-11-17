Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares endearing glimpse of return to college life after cancer battle

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan is settling back into college life quite nicely.

This time last year, in October, the 20-year-old was just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

Now, after several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, she was officially declared cancer-free over the summer, and has resumed her studies and college fun at USC.

Over the weekend, Isabella took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her showing off her USC gear, ahead of enjoying a football game between the USC Trojans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which her school won.

In it, she is wearing a Betty Boop themed tank top with "I heart USC" printed on it, paired with low rise jeans, gold hoops and a gold chain belt.

Recently, ahead of her return to school, she and her dad Michael Strahan — who is also a dad to Isabella's twin sister Sophia, plus daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. — opened up to Town & Country about the family's "crazy year," and how now with the brunt of her cancer journey behind her, Isabella is working on regaining her balance, her weight, and her regular life back.

© Instagram Isabella showed off her USC gear

"I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it," Michael said of the experience, though added: "The process was a lot scarier than we imagined."

"Seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal," he explained.

© Instagram She attended a football game between her school and the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Good Morning America anchor continued: "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary,'" and maintained: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

© Instagram The model and her sister just celebrated their 20th birthday

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger. The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like."

© Instagram Isabella with her mom Jean Muggli returning to school

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways." He said: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

The doting dad added: "We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective. At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year."