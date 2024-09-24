Michael Strahan says he's not 'old enough' to be a grandpa as he teases unexpected nickname

Michael Strahan is still adjusting to having just become a grandfather for the first time.

The Good Morning America anchor shared the news earlier this week, that his eldest daughter Tanita Strahan, who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins, gave birth to a baby boy named Onyx.

In addition to Tanita, the former NFL star is also a dad to son Michael Strahan Jr., 29, and twin girls Isabella and Sophia, 20, who he shares with his second wife, Jean Muggli.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon less than 24 hours after Tanita, 32, gave birth, Michael gushed over the new addition to the family and his new role.

Sharing that he stopped by the hospital right after he wrapped up his weekly gig as an analyst on FOX NFL SUNDAY, she said: "It's fantastic. I went over after I finished up work at FOX yesterday and I was holding him, and I'm like, 'I'm going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents,'" clearly already settling into the role of grandpa.

"It's the most amazing feeling," he maintained, however he did confess: "I don't feel old enough?" Michael, 52, was only 20 years old when he welcomed Tanita, and he married her mom the following year, though they ultimately split in 1996.

He also shared that he is still not sure what little Onyx will eventually call him. "Everyone is like, 'What is he going to call you?' I don't know, I almost want to do a survey," he said, before joking the nickname might be "Gap-pa," in honor of his famous, signature gap tooth, leaving host Jimmy Fallon in hysterics.

"It's the most amazing feeling, I am so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta, her boyfriend," he went on, again emphasizing Onyx is a "great addition to the family."

During his appearance, Jimmy also checked in with Michael about his daughter Isabella, who recently recovered from a battle with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

"Isabella is great, she's cancer-free," Michael confirmed, and promptly received applause from the audience.

He further shared: "It was a rough year, but we got through it. She's cancer-free, she is back in college."

Isabella, who was treated at Duke Children's Hospital in North Carolina, is now a sophomore at the University of Southern California, while her twin sister Sophia is a student at Duke University.