Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 12, looks just like aunt Kourtney in new photo with all three siblings

The holidays are fast approaching, and Kim Kardashian is focusing on spending as much time as she can with family.

The Skims founder is a doting mom-of-four, to kids North, 12, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West.

They all feature in the reality star's latest photo, alongside their "Lovey," grandmother Kris Jenner, and they look so grown up, with North practically as tall as her mom already.

Kim took to Instagram this week and shared a round of photos of "life lately," starting off with a sweet black-and-white family photo featuring all four of her children plus her mom Kris, and they are all wearing pajamas printed with the latter's face on it, from when they celebrated her 69th birthday earlier this month.

She next shared a selfie of herself lounging in her bathroom, plus a photo showing off her vintage car, and another of her belly button piercing.

Kim also included two sweet selfies with her youngest daughter Chicago, plus a last one of her with the kids and Kris in the Kris-themed pajamas.

"Life lately," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram

"Northie is looking more and more like her aunty Kourt," one fan suggested, referring to Kourtney Kardashian, as others followed suit with: "Cute family!!" and: "Go mom and gang," as well as: "Chicago is so cute!"

© Instagram

This isn't the first time fans have noticed North's similarity to her aunt Kourtney. Back in October, when the Lemme founder shared some throwback photos featuring her late father Robert Kardashian, from when she was about 14 years old, several of her fans noted the resemblance.

© Instagram

"Northie looks so much like you!" one wrote at the time, as more suggested: "North has this whole face!" and: "I've always said North looks just like Kourtney and this picture verifies that!"

© Instagram

She also had a hilarious response after in another recent post, one in which she shared a photo of herself now dressed up for a Halloween dinner, someone commented: "Why does she look like north west???"

"We may be related," Kourtney joked back.