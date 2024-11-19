Pink shares heartwarming pics with son Jameson as husband Carey Hart reveals 'most intense' experience

Pink is coming off of some fun quality time with her youngest son Jameson.

The doting mom delighted fans this week after sharing a glimpse of her latest outing with Jameson, none other than to the happiest place on earth, Disney World.

In addition to Jameson, who will be eight years old next month, the "Raise Your Glass" singer also shares daughter Willow, 13, with her husband Carey Hart, to whom she has been married since 2006.

On Monday, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming photos from her special day with Jameson.

She first shared a snap of the two smiling ear-to-ear, Jameson giving a thumbs up to the camera, as they posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's iconic pink castle, followed by another one of them posing by one of the Star Wars rides.

"DISNEY!!!!!! Thank you Jeff and Meredith and @waltdisneyworld for the best day EVER!!!!" Pink wrote in her caption, endearingly adding: "I don't know who had more fun — me or Jamo," alongside a string of red heart emojis.

© Instagram Pink made a stop at Disney World after a concert in Orlando

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "My goodness! He's almost as tall as you already!" as others followed suit with: "Aww Jameson is getting so tall," and: "The BEST!"

© Instagram They stopped by one of the Star Wars rides

Pink's post comes shortly after her husband Carey finally revealed that he was part of the third season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, for which contestants had to spend several weeks away from their home earlier this year without sharing any details about why.

Also on Tuesday, he took to Instagram with an update, sharing a photo of himself sitting at a Delta lounge in the airport, and wrote: "Jumped off tour last Sunday. Pre op, knee surgery, 3 days of tearing down a new @indianmotorcycle build, and one full a** day of press for Special Forces."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

He went on: "Such an epic time catching up with all the cast mates from one of the most intense experiences of my life. 1st time we were all together since [the] end of filming in Wales."

© Getty The singer and her husband have been married since 2006

"A ton of laughs, and stories. Now red-eye back to the family to wrap up wifey @pink's insane world tour. I kicked this week's a**," he concluded.

Other stars featured on this season of Special Forces are former The Bachelorette stars Ali Fedotowski and Trista Sutter, Brody Jenner, Denise Richards, Stephen Baldwin and Christy Carlson Romano, among others.