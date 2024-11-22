Mariah Carey’s twins share glimpse of 'tour life' away from family home

Mariah Carey's 13-year-old teens have been touring the US with her on the 2024 Christmas concert series, and have now shared a glimpse behind the scenes of their "tour life".

Son Moroccan posted a video with backing dancer Cyn, captioned: "Tour Life w/ @mariahcarey."

The teen – who goes by Roc – was also tagged as the videographer, revealing his creative skills as he took fans backstage of the show with Cyn getting in the zone as he prepared to walk out on stage, Cyn in his marching band outfit, and shots of the backing singers performing.

He also posted a carousel of snaps , sharing that he had "made so many amazing connections with the dancers and the people that work here behind the scenes".

"I’m so grateful to be working with everybody and I also want to thank all of the lambs that pull up to the show and cheer for all of us, love you guys!" he added.

The pictures included a look at how the twins have spent time on the tour, with friends joining them for selfies, the two enjoying Raising Canes chicken, and posing in matching tracksuits.

© Instagram Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon backstage

Both Roc and his twin sister Monroe — known as Roe – have inherited their mom's talents, with the pair taking to the Hollywood Bowl stage earlier in November to perform a series of Christmas hits including a mashup of "Let It Snow" and "Deck the Halls," before singing The Waitresses' "Christmas Wrapping," where they were joined by backup dancers and singers.

Roc also took over the drums while Monroe played guitar and danced.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside her children, Monroe and Moroccan

Mariah welcomed the two with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The 55-year-old songstress kicked off Mariah Carey's Christmas Time on November 6 in Highland, California and will travel all over the country, concluding on December 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

© Kevin Mazur Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour

"I love them so much. They're really good kids, you know what I mean?" Mariah said of her kids in an interview with E! News, adding that she doesn't think they've inherited much of their mom's ways of mischief.

"I don't think that they're bad or evil in any way like I was. They're really good kids and they're very smart and they're funny — and, you know, I'm the mommy," she said, and also spoke of her pride at seeing her children want to become involved in her shows, sharing that "when they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it".