How Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe were named — and the strict instructions she gave Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may have been divorced for nearly a decade at this point, but they still look back on their time together fondly, particularly as co-parents.

Mariah, 55, and Nick, 44, tied the knot in April 2008 and welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 13, together. They announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick reflected on his years with the pop superstar, specifically when it comes to becoming parents for the first time.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mariah Carey's twins share surprising video with dad Nick Cannon

He sat down to watch some of his old interviews with ET that spanned his years in the spotlight, with one in particular from 2010 touching on what they would name their future children.

"So far, we have stuck true to those names," he cryptically said in the interview back then, and added: "I have a big mouth, I'm not gonna put that one out there," which 2024 Nick reacted to with a laugh.

"Mariah kept me honest, she was like, 'You better not say nothing'," he confessed of the one rule his then-wife gave him about their future family unit. Just one day before his appearance at the 2010 event, Nick and Mariah had confirmed that they were expecting their first children together.

© Instagram Mariah and Nick's twins were born in April 2011

When asked in the present day if Moroccan and Monroe were the names they had decided on from the jump, he answered: "I believe [those] were always the names."

"Moroccan had so much special meaning behind it, and it kinda sounded like 'Mariah' and 'Nick' together. We were big fans of Moroccan culture," he explained.

MORE: Mariah Carey takes twins Moroccan and Monroe to new heights in epic vacation photos

The inspiration behind their daughter Monroe's name was a lot more pop culture oriented. "Monroe, Mariah's a huge Marilyn Monroe fan. When I said, 'We can call 'em Roc and Roe,' it just stuck."

© Getty Images "Mariah kept me honest, she was like, 'You better not say nothing!'"

In a previous appearance on The Talk, the father-of-12 joked that raising his teenage twins, the oldest of his children, was "terrifying," although added that getting along with his 13-year-old son was easier than with his daughter.

MORE: Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe dotes on younger half-sister Halo in new photo from dad Nick Cannon

"I can actually handle my son [Moroccan], because he is so much like me and we have a lot of [things in common], but my daughter..."

© Getty Images "Dem Twins" have become a staple of their mom's stage shows over the years

He playfully called her out for "taking two hours in the bathroom" due to her newfound love for make-up and style. "I'm like, 'What are you doing there?'" he quipped, adding: "It is scary because I'm just watching her evolve into this young woman and I mean, I can't stop it, but it's happening."

MORE: Nick Cannon shares rare details of bond between his 12 kids including teenage twins with Mariah Carey

The twins share a close relationship with both their parents and made their social media debuts earlier this year, not long after their 13th birthday. Their accounts are managed by their parents, however, primarily their mom.

© Instagram "I can actually handle my son [Moroccan], because he is so much like me and we have a lot of [things in common], but my daughter..."

Monroe, true to her dad's account, has shown her fondness for the latest trends in music and style, most notably also touting in her bio that she is a fan of Tate McRae and Olivia Rodrigo (also attending the latter's concert recently with Mariah).