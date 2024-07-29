Mariah Carey's teen daughter Monroe, 13, looks so grown up in new photo from solo night out

It looks like Mariah Carey's not the only one who's "obsessed," as she has a fangirl of her own in the family, but she's not a lamb!

Mariah and ex-husband Nick Cannon's daughter Monroe, 13, recently took to her personal Instagram profile to share outtakes from an Olivia Rodrigo concert she attended.

As part of her ongoing GUTS world tour, the teenager got VIP passes and was able to see the singer up close, get some signed and personalized memorabilia, and even meet the singer herself.

Recommended video You may also like Mariah Carey joins twins for lavish stay in Beverly Hills home

Monroe, who is a diehard fan of the "good 4 u" singer (and even lists it in her Instagram bio), shared the snap of herself beside Olivia, and stood even taller than the 21-year-old Grammy winner, who herself clocks in at 5'5". Monroe even had to clarify in the comments: "Btw guys it was my boots that were making me so tall i'm [actually the] same height as her."

She captioned the post: "This is so late but last tuesday was the best night of my life WHATT like @oliviarodrigo i love u so much i had the time of my life it was a dream fr (i need to be quiet when i recordddd)."

Her post immediately received shoutouts from her famous parents, with Nick, 43, commenting: "So Dope!!! 2 superstars in one photo!!!" and Mariah sharing the snap on her Instagram Stories and writing: "How cute!" while also tagging Olivia.

MORE: Mariah Carey dazzles in plunging mini dress amid 55th 'anniversary' celebrations

Other fans remarked that the way she fangirled over Olivia was the way they did for her mom, leaving responses like: "The 6th slide is exactly how we all are with your mom," and: "Awww this is soo cute!! Now Roe you know this is how the LAMBILY is with your mom!!!" as well as: "I love that you have faves like we do, so you understand our love for your mom! So glad you had a great time!"

© Getty Images Monroe was in attendance at one of Olivia's latest tour stops

STAR REELS

On May 1, Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan (who also recently made a social media page of his own, both managed by Mariah herself) finally entered their teenage years, receiving lavish celebrations from both their parents (who were married from 2008-2016), with Nick also penning a sweet tribute to them.

RELATED: Inside Mariah Carey's twins' epic 13th birthday with Western theme hosted by dad Nick Cannon

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!" he wrote of his firstborns. "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe turned 13 in May, officially becoming teenagers

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Mariah commented on her parenting style, saying: "I'm going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, 'I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom.' There are no rules in this house."

MORE: Mariah Carey unveils daughter Monroe's first major hair transformation ahead of milestone 13th birthday: 'Mommy gives in'

© Instagram The star shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

"No, there are rules in this house, that's the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don't like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don't, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, 'I'm not really a mom, I'm a cool mom.' But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are."