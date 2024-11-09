Mariah Carey's teen twins reveal their Christmas wish list as they join mom on stage

Mariah Carey's twins have their mom's champagne taste! The "All I Want For Christmas" singer surprised fans on Friday November 8 as her teen twins Moroccan and Monroe appeared on stage and led an intermission performance.

As they interacted with the crowd, Monroe teased that she was "just hoping for a few things ... nothing too major" for Christmas, with Moroccan quipping: "Wait, I think I remember your list! You wanted ... a Birkin, a pink Lambo — Woah, we can't even drive! You my momma's child."

© Backgrid Mariah Carey joined by teen twins on stage at Hollywood Bowl

The pair made a special appearance during the opening night of Mariah's 2024 Christmas concert series at the Hollywood Bowl, and she shocked the two by asking how they felt about "taking over the show"; you can watch the video here.

"Really? Seriously, Mom?" the 13-year-old twins replied to which Mariah told them: "You're going to be great".

© Kevin Mazur Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off

The two – who go by Roc and Roe – then performed a series of Christmas hits including a mashup of "Let It Snow" and "Deck the Halls," before singing The Waitresses' "Christmas Wrapping," where they were joined by backup dancers and singers.

Roc also took over the drums while Monroe played guitar and danced.

© Kevin Mazur Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour will run through December

The twins will be joining their mom on tour this Christmas season, as she embarks upon her annual Christmas tour, visiting 20 cities over the next month and a half.

The 55-year-old songstress kicked off Mariah Carey's Christmas Time on November 6 in Highland, California and will travel all over the country, concluding on December 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

"I love them so much. They're really good kids, you know what I mean?" Mariah said of her kids in an interview with E! News, adding that she doesn't think they've inherited much of their mom's ways of mischief.

© Getty Images Mariah alongside her children, Monroe and Moroccan in 2023

Mariah welcomed the two with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

"I don't think that they're bad or evil in any way like I was. They're really good kids and they're very smart and they're funny — and, you know, I'm the mommy," she said, and also spoke of her pride at seeing her children want to become involved in her shows, sharing that "when they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it".