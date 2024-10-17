Nick Cannon reveals why it's 'horrifying' raising teenage twins he shares with ex Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon is getting candid about the challenges of having teenage children.

The TV personality has welcomed 12 children, though it's his twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, who have already marked their milestone 13th birthday, back in April.

He and the "Fantasy" singer were married from 2008 to 2016, and he has since welcomed ten other children with five other women.

During an appearance on The Talk earlier this week, Nick opened up about how life as a dad to teenagers, particularly a teenage girl, is treating him.

It's "horrifying" he first joked, before explaining: "I can actually handle my son [Moroccan], because he is so much like me and we have a lot of [things in common], but my daughter [Monroe]..." He went on to share how she is in the make-up obsessed era and "taking two hours in the bathroom."

"I'm like, 'What are you doing there?'" he further joked, adding: "It is scary because I'm just watching her evolve into this young woman and I mean, I can't stop it, but it's happening," and that she "lives" in Sephora.

In honor of his now-teenager's birthday, Nick took to Instagram at the time with a touching tribute, and shared a glimpse inside their epic birthday party. He first shared a photo in which he's posing in between the twins, who are as tall as he is already, and they're wearing t-shirts emblazoned with their nicknames, Roc and Roe, a play on Rock 'n' Roll.

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

He continued: "Thank you for teaching [me] how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Ahead of them officially becoming teenagers, the doting dad had also reflected on the next chapter while speaking with People in January. "It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," he said, adding: "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

He also noted: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."