Joe Lycett shares candid insight into parenting following 'unexpected' baby: 'A lot of crying'

Joe Lycett surprised many when the comedian confirmed that he had welcomed his first son at the end of October.

The Late Night Lycett star recently appeared on the Parenting Hell podcast, where he admitted he'd spent much of the first month in tears as he thought about his son's future.

He explained: "I've done a lot of, I mean less so now, but the first sort of two weeks I did a lot of crying because I did a lot of nostalgia for the future and imagined what he would be like when he was 20 and then worried about him when he's an old man and I can't be there for him."

Joe confirmed the arrival of his son with an adorable picture of the new dad swaddling his newborn inside a thick black coat.

© Instagram Joe became a father in October

As the 36-year-old shared the news of his child, he joked that he would appear on the Parenting Hell podcast, which is hosted by his friends, Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett.

"I am LOVING being a dad but sadly I think this now means I can't get out of going on Rob [Beckett] and Josh's [Widdicombe] [expletive] podcast," he joked. "We will not be taking any press requests about this as we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The comedian appeared on the Parenting Hell podcast

The birth of Joe's son came shortly after the former Sewing Bee presenter revealed that he was dating a woman he named 'Denise', in order to keep her identity a secret.

Appearing on Bimini Bon Boulash's podcast, The Pieces, Joe shared: "So I've got Winston the cat, and my partner Denise. And, um, she's not called Denise, but I don't talk about her, because she has a job that she can't be in the public eye. I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so, uh, I live with Denise."

© John Phillips The star joked about how some wouldn't expect him to be a father

Although Joe has been open about his pansexuality, he admitted that his baby announcement caught many off guard. He said on Parenting Hell that "it's unexpected for me to have a baby because lots of people think of me as the gay bloke off the telly".