Chris McCausland makes rare comment about birth of daughter

Comedian Chris McCausland has made an ultra-rare comment about fatherhood in a new interview.

The star, who is currently making waves on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, recently spoke to The Guardian about how the birth of his daughter Sophie, now 10, changed his outlook on life.

© Shutterstock Chris made a rare comment about fatherhood

Opening up, he told the publication: "I've maybe been comfortable in my own skin and happy to be me." Aside from getting older, Chris also attributes his confidence boost to the birth of his daughter.

"I think that really changes your outlook on life and yourself," he explained. "Being a dad, you can't just decide to find something else to do. I worried about it a lot, and there's a lot of slack that my wife picks up, a lot of the logistical stuff."

© Neil Mockford Chris McCausland's wife Patricia prefers to keep out of the spotlight

Reflecting on his authenticity, the 47-year-old went on to say: "You stop trying to have a persona or put yourself across in a certain way, or even mimic other people. I did have a moment where I just kind of settled into being me – and that worked."

Chris shares daughter Sophie with his wife Patricia whom he wed in 2012 following a four-year relationship.

While the TV star tends to keep his family life under wraps, Chris has candidly spoken about how he was initially "terrified" and "tormented" about the prospect of having a child.

© Guy Levy Chris is a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing

During an interview with Gyles Brandreth, the Have I Got News For You star said: "I was in such a dilemma about it because I knew I would regret not having kids, but the thought of having kids terrified me.

"The idea of being a parent and all of the things I was going to be unable to do properly. My dad, all the things he used to do with me as a kid, taking me to different places, and the time he put in helping me build things."

© Guy Levy The TV star performing on Strictly this year

He went on to say: "You go, 'How am I going to be able to do those things - I'm not going to be a proper dad, I'm going to be a half dad'. That kind of really caused me a lot of torment in my head."

This autumn, Chris has been busy competing for the coveted glitterball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing. Alongside his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, the comedian has been wowing fans with his impressive routines.

Chris, who went blind due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa, learns his routines via touch. Reflecting on her teaching technique, Dianne said on the show: "I can't show him what something needs to look like, but I've found that Chris places his hand on my body and feels how my arms are or feels what my legs are doing and then he instantly gets a sense of what he should be doing."