Aljaz Skorjanec takes break from Strictly to spend time with lookalike daughter Lyra

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec was able to take just 24 hours away from training to be with his wife, Janette Manrara and their one-year-old daughter Lyra this weekend.

In a post shared to Instagram, Janette shared a series of adorable photos from the couple's family weekend at their home in Cheshire.

"Magical weekends. Daddy home for just 24 hrs, but the best kind of food for the soul," wrote the professional dancer.

Aljaz Skorjanec helps daughter Lyra take brave steps through a woodland

In the heartwarming photos, Aljaz was seen cradling his daughter and walking through a woodland with her by his side. Lyra took some brave steps as she walked through the countryside wearing a bright red puddle suit and woolly bobble hat.

In another sweet moment, Janette kissed her lookalike daughter on the cheek, showing off her glossy raven hair and chocolate brown eyes.

© Instagram Janette shared a beautiful sun-soaked photograph alongside her daughter Lyra

Fans were quick to comment on the family's wholesome weekend together - a rarity whilst Aljaz is dedicated to training on Strictly.

"Lovely family time, nothing more precious, Lyra is so cute," penned one fan, as another wrote: 'Awww this is so heartwarming."

The couple's celebrity friends also chimed in on the post, including Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez, who wrote: "So cute" and Aljaz's dance partner Tasha Ghouri, who sweetly wrote: "Omg the cutest!!!".

© Instagram Aljaz was able to take just 24 hours out of his Strictly training schedule to spend time with Lyra

The Slovenian ballroom champion, who won the Glitterball with Abbey Clancey during his debut year back in 2013, announced his return to Strictly Come Dancing this summer after previously stepping away from the programme.

"I had an absolute ball during my nine-year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself, and now I'm ready to experience the Strictly magic again," he said upon his return.

© Guy Levy Aljaz is paired with Tasha Ghouri in this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing

"It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course, and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!"

While new mother Janette has not returned to the show as a professional dancer, the Cuban-American star has presented Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two since 2021.