Michael Strahan's daughters' new photos send fans into a tailspin

Isabella and Sophia Strahan have modeled some stunning looks in the past, and their latest have proven extremely popular with fans.

The twin daughters of Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan, are living life to the fullest after a challenging year with saw Isabella battle a brain tumour.

Now, she's returned to college to continue her studies and celebrating being cancer-free.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan addresses daughter's cancer battle

On Tuesday, the Isabella shared a selection of photos of herself rocking a dark, pixie cut.

Her hair is growing back after chemotherapy and she'd styled her short locks into a cute side parting.

Isabella wore a ribbed crop top and low-slung jeans and her complexion was glowing.

Her social media followers couldn't wait to shower her with praise and called her "incredibly beautiful," while others wrote: "U look SO beyond," and said she was "the most gorgeous woman on the planet."

There were also messages saying how happy they were to hear her cancer treatment was successful, and her twin sister Sophia couldn't help but weigh in either.

© Getty Images The twins have grown up in the blink of an eye

She featured in two of the photos, looking equally as beautiful as her sibling, and loved the autumnal feel of the post. "So fall," she simply wrote.

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for the family as in October 2023, the 20-year-old was only weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

© Instagram They recently celebrated their 20th birthday at Disneyland

Ahead of her return to school, she and Michael opened up to Town & Country about the family's "crazy year,"

Isabella is working on regaining her balance, her weight, and her regular life back.

Michael with daughters Isabella and his mom Louise

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger.

"The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like."

© Instagram Michael pictured with his daughters Tanita, Sophia and Isabella

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways." He said: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."