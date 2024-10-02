Michael Strahan says 'you're creeping me out' during discussion with co-star on GMA

Michael Strahan is not one to shy away from sharing his personal reactions to some of the stories on Good Morning America from time to time, although always with a tinge of comedy and levity.

The 52-year-old TV anchor hosts the morning news show with George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and couldn't help but admit to feeling unnerved during a recent discussion with correspondent Trevor Ault.

Watch the moment below as the four discuss a brand new story concerning Microsoft's new AI companion Copilot that has Michael confessing to being creeped out…

WATCH: Michael Strahan admits discussion with co-stars on GMA is 'creeping me out'

Further along in the segment, Michael also asked Trevor about what Copilot says to some of the heavier questions, like "where should I live?" or "should I quit my job?"

Trevor responded that Microsoft has clarified that there are "safeguards" in place for such situations, providing a layer of privacy and not giving answers that could potentially jeopardize users by reverting to more generic responses.

Michael jokingly replied: "What if it says yes?" when it came to quitting his job, to which the correspondent quipped back: "Well, it was nice working with you!" as the rest laughed along.

© Good Morning America/ABC Michael was sufficiently "creeped out" by a discussion about AI

Copilot was launched by Microsoft in February 2023 as a replacement for the discontinued Cortana and is a "generative artificial intelligence chatbot" that was originally introduced alongside Bing and Microsoft Edge. It has now been rolled out into a variety of other Microsoft products, most notably its suite of Office applications.

Michael, fortunately, doesn't have much time to be worrying about AI and Copilot now that he's officially a grandfather after his oldest daughter Tanita, 32, welcomed a baby boy named Onyx.

He first shared the news on Fox's NFL Sunday, confessing: "Yes! I am a grandfather, everybody," adding of his grandson's name: "Onyx is his name—that means 'black.'"

© Instagram Michael's daughter Tanita welcomed a baby with her boyfriend Calenta

"It's really special, because, you know, I know you guys have gone through this," he said while motioning to the other grandfathers on the panel. "And now I'm just happy to be able to join you in that club."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the birth, Michael spoke further about becoming a grandpa. He shares Tanita and her brother Michael Jr. with first ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and his twins Isabella and Sophia with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He is currently in a relationship with Kayla Quick.

© Instagram The dad-of-four is now officially a grandfather!

"It's fantastic. I went over after I finished up work at FOX yesterday and I was holding him, and I'm like, 'I'm going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents,'" he proudly gushed on the air.

"It's the most amazing feeling," he continued, although also added: "I don't feel old enough?" and talked about what he wanted to be called. "Everyone is like, 'What is he going to call you?' I don't know, I almost want to do a survey," he said, before joking the nickname might be 'Gap-pa'."

"It's the most amazing feeling, I am so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta, her boyfriend."