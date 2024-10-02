Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan says 'you're creeping me out' during discussion with co-star on GMA
Subscribe
Michael Strahan says 'you're creeping me out' during discussion with co-star on GMA
Michael Strahan on the set of Good Morning America© MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Michael Strahan says 'you're creeping me out' during discussion with co-star on GMA

Good Morning America is hosted by Michael, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
9 minutes ago
Share this:

Michael Strahan is not one to shy away from sharing his personal reactions to some of the stories on Good Morning America from time to time, although always with a tinge of comedy and levity.

The 52-year-old TV anchor hosts the morning news show with George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and couldn't help but admit to feeling unnerved during a recent discussion with correspondent Trevor Ault.

Watch the moment below as the four discuss a brand new story concerning Microsoft's new AI companion Copilot that has Michael confessing to being creeped out…

WATCH: Michael Strahan admits discussion with co-stars on GMA is 'creeping me out'

Further along in the segment, Michael also asked Trevor about what Copilot says to some of the heavier questions, like "where should I live?" or "should I quit my job?"

Trevor responded that Microsoft has clarified that there are "safeguards" in place for such situations, providing a layer of privacy and not giving answers that could potentially jeopardize users by reverting to more generic responses.

Michael jokingly replied: "What if it says yes?" when it came to quitting his job, to which the correspondent quipped back: "Well, it was nice working with you!" as the rest laughed along.

Robin Roberts reacts to a surprise wink from co-anchor Michael Strahan on Good Morning America with George Stephanopoulos© Good Morning America/ABC
Michael was sufficiently "creeped out" by a discussion about AI

Copilot was launched by Microsoft in February 2023 as a replacement for the discontinued Cortana and is a "generative artificial intelligence chatbot" that was originally introduced alongside Bing and Microsoft Edge. It has now been rolled out into a variety of other Microsoft products, most notably its suite of Office applications.

Michael, fortunately, doesn't have much time to be worrying about AI and Copilot now that he's officially a grandfather after his oldest daughter Tanita, 32, welcomed a baby boy named Onyx.

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares stylish new photo showcasing hair growth after cancer battle

He first shared the news on Fox's NFL Sunday, confessing: "Yes! I am a grandfather, everybody," adding of his grandson's name: "Onyx is his name—that means 'black.'"

Photo of Michael Strahan's daughter Tanita Strahan with her boyfriend Calenta Mincey, with whom she shares her son Onyx. Shared to Calenta's Instagram in 2020.© Instagram
Michael's daughter Tanita welcomed a baby with her boyfriend Calenta

"It's really special, because, you know, I know you guys have gone through this," he said while motioning to the other grandfathers on the panel. "And now I'm just happy to be able to join you in that club."

MORE: Celebrities with champion equestrian daughters: from Michael Strahan to Bruce Springsteen

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the birth, Michael spoke further about becoming a grandpa. He shares Tanita and her brother Michael Jr. with first ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and his twins Isabella and Sophia with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He is currently in a relationship with Kayla Quick.

Michael Strahan's blended family© Instagram
The dad-of-four is now officially a grandfather!

"It's fantastic. I went over after I finished up work at FOX yesterday and I was holding him, and I'm like, 'I'm going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents,'" he proudly gushed on the air.

MORE: Michael Strahan 'chokes' live on-air as GMA co-stars have unexpected reaction

"It's the most amazing feeling," he continued, although also added: "I don't feel old enough?" and talked about what he wanted to be called. "Everyone is like, 'What is he going to call you?' I don't know, I almost want to do a survey," he said, before joking the nickname might be 'Gap-pa'."

Michael Strahan Talks About Becoming a Grandfather and His Daughter Beating Cancer | Tonight Show

"It's the most amazing feeling, I am so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta, her boyfriend."

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More