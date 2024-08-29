Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan's daughter's alternative living situation revealed as she prepares for big life change
Subscribe
Michael Strahan's daughter's alternative living situation revealed as she prepares for big life change
Michael Strahan in a green and black top with his daughters Isabella and Sophia © Broadimage/Shutterstock

Michael Strahan's daughter's alternative living situation revealed as she prepares for big life change

The GMA star has been absent from the show this week 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Isabella Strahan is back at college in California and ready to get back to work. 

The daughter of Good Morning America's Michael Strahan has been receiving treatment for cancer over the last few months, but is now returning to college life

However, it's not dorms for the teen as her mom, Jean Muggli, revealed on Instagram. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Isabella Strahan rings the bell to end cancer treatment

Instead of stuffy university accommodation, Isabella has moved into a plush apartment in LA. 

Jean has been helping her daughter move into her new pad and posted a photo of them inside the light and airy abode. 

Isabella Strahan's new plush pad in LA© Instagram
Isabella's new plush pad in LA

"Moving Isabella into her apartment at USC," she wrote, alongside the photo of her hugging her offspring. "So excited for her to be a college girl and enjoy this time….SHE DESERVES IT."

The home features a white kitchen adorned with blue hanging lamps and matching blue and white walls. 

Isabella returned to college this week after being declared cancer-free© Instagram
Isabella returned to college this week after being declared cancer-free

Jean posted more snapshots of their time together and revealed Isabella was not only going back to college, but returning to modeling too. 

"Isabella is back in LA, back at USC, and back to her modeling agency," she added. "So keep your eyes open for this young lady, getting back to her life and her modeling."

Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick © Instagram/Michael Strahan
Michael with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

The update comes as Michael's absence on GMA stretches into almost a week. While he hasn't announced the reason for his extended time off, it's likely that he's in North Carolina, settling Isabella's twin, Sophia, back into college. 

Despite being close, the sisters are used to spending time apart and attended separate high schools in New York too. 

isabella and sophia strahan wearing bikinis © Instagram
Both girls also model

Speaking about their decisions to go to colleges across the country from one another, Michael told the hosts of The View last year:  "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade. "

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor© ABC
Isabella missed a lot of college due to her brain tumor diagnosis

Michael then added: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other," before he quipped: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

They also have different personalities and told New York Family, that Isabella is the calmer twin. 

Isabella and Sophia Strahan pout for photo© Instagram
Isabella and Sophia now attend separate colleges

"I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is,' " he described.

As for Sophia, she's "always asking questions, very curious," Michael observed. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More