Michael Strahan's daughter's alternative living situation revealed as she prepares for big life change

Isabella Strahan is back at college in California and ready to get back to work.

The daughter of Good Morning America's Michael Strahan has been receiving treatment for cancer over the last few months, but is now returning to college life.

However, it's not dorms for the teen as her mom, Jean Muggli, revealed on Instagram.

Instead of stuffy university accommodation, Isabella has moved into a plush apartment in LA.

Jean has been helping her daughter move into her new pad and posted a photo of them inside the light and airy abode.

"Moving Isabella into her apartment at USC," she wrote, alongside the photo of her hugging her offspring. "So excited for her to be a college girl and enjoy this time….SHE DESERVES IT."

The home features a white kitchen adorned with blue hanging lamps and matching blue and white walls.

Jean posted more snapshots of their time together and revealed Isabella was not only going back to college, but returning to modeling too.

"Isabella is back in LA, back at USC, and back to her modeling agency," she added. "So keep your eyes open for this young lady, getting back to her life and her modeling."

The update comes as Michael's absence on GMA stretches into almost a week. While he hasn't announced the reason for his extended time off, it's likely that he's in North Carolina, settling Isabella's twin, Sophia, back into college.

Despite being close, the sisters are used to spending time apart and attended separate high schools in New York too.

Speaking about their decisions to go to colleges across the country from one another, Michael told the hosts of The View last year: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade. "

Michael then added: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other," before he quipped: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

They also have different personalities and told New York Family, that Isabella is the calmer twin.

"I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is,' " he described.

As for Sophia, she's "always asking questions, very curious," Michael observed.