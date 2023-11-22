Michael Strahan's baby photo is adorable as GMA star has reason to celebrate with family and co-hosts

Michael Strahan recently dealt with a "personal family matter" which meant he had to step away from GMA, but he's back and he has a huge reason to celebrate.

The star kickstarted his week back in the New York studios by celebrating his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, but it wasn't only his co-hosts who were eager to acknowledge his milestone.

Away from the show, Michael's friends and family inundated him with messages and there were numerous social media messages wishing him a happy birthday.

One of those included a throwback shared by entrepreneur, Louis Gregory, who dared to share a childhood photo of Michael.

The image showed Michael beaming for the camera with his famous smile stealing the show. He was dressed in a seventies, brown outfit with big collars and worn over a turtleneck.

Michael looked adorable in the photo which was captioned: "Happy Birthday. To my mentor and big bro @michaelstrahan." It was posted to Louis's stories and reposted by Michael to his.

Meanwhile, his youngest daughters, Isabella and Sophia, 19, also wished him well with photos alongside their famous dad. Isabella delivered a cute picture of her and her twin sitting on Michael's lap when they were little.

She wrote: "Happiest birthday dad," and added a love heart. Sophia called him "the best dad ever", and said, "I love you".

Michael is also a dad to grown children Michael Jr. and Tanita who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His twins are from his marriage to Jean Muggli.

He recently confessed that he wished he had made more sacrifices to spend time with his children when they were younger, but ultimately he forged forward with a career as an NFL player and later a TV host so that he could provide for his offspring.

During an appearance on Brooke Shields' podcast What Now?, he said: "I didn't know what my future was gonna be. I knew I'd work hard. I knew that if I had an opportunity, I would do my best at it.

"But it was still tough. [I was] so young and having kids and having all the responsibilities, I do look back, and I do wish I did a lot of things better as far as being a parent because I felt like there was so many times I should've probably sacrificed certain things in order to be a little bit more present.

"But then there are times I've looked back, and I think in order to have the life that I've been able to provide and give them, I had to sacrifice a lot of things.

"A lot of people say there's a balance, but it's a really tough balance, and I don't know if there really is one in my instance," he added.

