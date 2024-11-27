Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunited in family photo showing their parental bond
rumer willis demi moore bruce will smiling for family photo© Getty Images

The Die Hard star remains close to his ex-wife

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
It's no secret that despite divorcing in 2000, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have remained close as they continue to parent their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. 

demi moore and bruce willis 2018© Getty Images
Bruce and Demi have remained close since their divorce in 2000

Even now that the Die Hard star has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, Demi keeps in close contact with her ex-husband, as she revealed she tries to visit him at least once a week. 

Their close parental bond was exemplified by their daughter Tallulah, who shared a photo of the duo reunited. The throwback photo saw Tallulah standing between Bruce and Demi against a dusky pink background with "Rumer's 30th" written in the corner. 

The actor towered over his daughter, putting an arm around her, while Demi leaned into her with a surprised expression. They looked the epitome of a happy family, especially as Bruce leaned in to kiss Tallulah on the head. The actor, famous for his hard man roles, looked casual in a flat cap and a Hawaiian shirt. 

Tallulah captioned the photo: "I love this photo of me and my parents!!! How cute!! At Rumer’s 30th !" 

Tallulah and Bruce© @buuski Instagram (Tallulah Willis)
Tallulah with her dad Bruce

While the photo was taken six years ago, the close bond between Bruce and Demi continues to ring true today as the actress has a close relationship with her ex-husband's wife and carer, Emma Heming Willis.

Celebrating International Women's Day in 2021, Demi called Emma "family who I am honored to call a friend."

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis pose backstage as Rumer makes her broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in Broadway's "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on September 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)© Bruce Glikas
Emma, Bruce, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah and Demi

She acknowledged how strange it was that their "children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

Referring to Bruce's daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Emma, Demi called the former a model a "beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume." 

The former couple's co-parenting style

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's blended family© Instagram
Bruce and Demi's blended family

Demi and Bruce's children claim that their parents managed to master co-parenting by not pitting them against each other.

"I never had to split a holiday. We never had to split family vacations or Christmases or birthdays. And I think that a lot of the time, it's just our own ego," Rumer told People.

"If you put your kids first, if you're fighting with that person and can't put aside whatever it is for your kid, that's about you. That's how I feel about it. And I know it's challenging sometimes."

The 36-year-old continued: "We go over to dinner at Emma's house with the girls, and we're family."

