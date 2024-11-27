Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are basking in the newborn bubble after welcoming their son, Ford Fitzgerlad Schwarzenegger Pratt, earlier this month.

But the couple, who are already parents to Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, have some busy times ahead of them as they get ready to move into a new house.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and his author wife, who he married in 2019, recently purchased a plot of land in Brentwood, California, to build their own dream home from scratch.

However, the big move marks a change in Chris' co-parenting dynamic with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares his 12-year-old son, Jack.

Anna and Chris parted ways in 2017, with their divorce finalised a year later, after meeting on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007.

The pair cited "irreconcilable differences" at the time and filed for joint custody of their son. As part of their divorce agreement, the former couple agreed to live within five miles of each other for five years to make sure their co-parenting dynamic was smooth sailing and not disruptive for their son.

However, now five years have passed, Chris and Anna will no longer be living within five miles of each other once he and Katherine move into their new home.

Anna and Chris previously lived in a mansion together in the Pacific Palisades and, after the divorce, Chris stayed local. He and Katherine currently reside in a $15 million mansion in the area.

But their new home is located more than ten miles away in Brentwood. Though it's broken the five-mile radius, it's less than 40 minutes away by car, so it's likely that Chris and Anna will be able to co-parent seamlessly.

Anna opened up about the dynamic between the exes during an interview on the Divorce Sucks! podcast with Laura Wasser in 2019.

"Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, 'Do we all spend Christmas together?

"Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?'"

She also told People magazine in 2022 that the blended family are getting closer as the years go by. "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that.

"They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

The Scary Movie actress also said of her ex-husband's wife: "She's awesome. She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack."