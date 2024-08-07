Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger's daughter, 4, is her twin with tumbling ringlets

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger had a special family celebration this week after their daughter Lyla turned four.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to social media to share two adorable photos of Lyla, who sported the same effortlessly tousled hair as her famous mother.

© Instagram Chris paid tribute to his daughter Lyla on her fourth birthday

The four-year-old sat on her father's shoulders with her back to the camera, showing off her cute embroidered jumper emblazoned with her name, and her sunkissed blonde wavy hair which had been pulled into a high ponytail.

In the second snap, Lyla had joined her family on a rural walk. Dressed for the occasion, she wore mint green leggings and a fluffy pink jumper that matched her trainers and bobble hat.

© Instagram The little girl sported long curls like her mother Katherine



Poking out beneath her warm beanie was her tumbling curls, which had a natural balayage effect from soft caramel to warm blonde.

"Happy 4th Birthday to my sweet girl. As long as I’m living my baby you’ll be!!!" wrote doting dad Chris.

© Instagram The couple share two daughters

The couple welcomed Lyla in August 2020, the year after they tied the knot at a California ranch on June 8, 2019. Chris and Katherine are also parents to Eloise Christina, two, while the Parks and Recreation star shares a son called Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2017.

Baby number three



The pair are planning to expand their brood, announcing they were expecting their third child together in July 2024.

© Instagram The Guardians of the Galaxy star shares a son called Jack with his ex Anna Farris

Chris broke the news by posting a glowing photo of Katherine sporting a blooming baby bump in pink gingham overalls layered over a white T-shirt. Proving that wavy hair runs in the family, she wore her brunette hair in loose waves that tumbled past her shoulders.

"Greatest party planner in history!" Chris gushed about his wife, not mentioning her baby bump. It didn't go unnoticed by fans, who commented: "I didn’t realize y’all had another baby on the way. Congratulations!! May God bless Katherine with a safe delivery and a healthy baby," and: "I think she may be the cutest pregnant person ever. Congratulations on the upcoming addition."

© Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger was pictured with a baby bump in a photo shared by her husband Chris in July 2024

The couple have kept their family life fairly private and never post photos of their kids' faces.

However, Chris made a rare comment about his kids as he praised his wife's parenting skills on Mother's Day.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Katherine often sports soft wavy hair



"A special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do. Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day," he gushed.

"The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It's truly a marvel."

