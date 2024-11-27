Chrissy Teigen opens up about son Miles' health following diagnosis: 'We are still learning'

Chrissy Teigen gave fans an update about her son Miles' health following his diagnosis with Type 1 Diabetes. The model and author got candid about the family's journey following the life changing piece of news.

© Instagram Chrissy and John with their children

The mom-of-four revealed that the family are "still learning" about the condition, as she responded to a fan's comment on her Instagram post.

© Instagram Photo shared by Chrissy Teigen on Instagram November 2024 of her husband John Legend with their son Miles

Sharing a number of photos and snippets of what family life with her husband John Legend was like, which saw her kids playing together, she captioned the Instagram carousel: "house is alivvvve! alphabets and counting, big kids being big and becoming funny little humans. it’s a lot but it’s perfect."

The photo set included snaps of Miles with his parents, alongside his siblings Luna, eight, Esti, 22 months, and Wren, 17 months.

One fan responded to Chrissy's glimpse into family life: "As a mom with such a large following, would you consider sharing more about Type 1? At least a bit to raise awareness ? Sincerely, a fellow T1 mom."

© Instagram Photo shared by Chrissy Teigen on Instagram July 31, 2024 announcing that her son Miles was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

Chrissy took a moment to acknowledge the fan's request, telling her: "I definitely plan to! We are still learning over here ourselves!"

Inside Miles' diagnosis

This comes as Chrissy first told her audience of 42 million followers back in July that her son had been diagnosed with the condition.

"A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA," she started the post.

"Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform."

WATCH: Meet Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's adorable children

"You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already," she continued, adding that "things could be so much worse," as the family sought out support from a specialist.

She continued: "A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens!"

"But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests," the mom explained. "I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different."

"After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1," she said. "Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly."

"This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone," Chrissy signed off the post, adding that the couple had used the book Year One with Type One to help their son with his diagnosis.