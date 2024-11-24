Chrissy Teigen admits 'it’s a lot' as she shares family update with new photos of 4 kids

Chrissy Teigen's big family is "a lot" but she wouldn't have it any other way.

The cookbook author and her husband John Legend, who she married in 2013, share four kids, Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, also one, who she welcomed via surrogacy six months after welcoming Esti; in 2020, they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant with him.

Fans of the family are no strangers to seeing adorable updates from them and glimpses into their home life, and the latest is no exception.

WATCH: Meet Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's adorable children

Chrissy took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a heartwarming round of photos of all of the kids and their latest activities at home.

She started off with a photo of her girls, with Luna smiling ear-to-ear posing cheek-to-cheek with her little sister Esti, followed by a video of Esti playing with fake fall leaves, and another photo of Luna surrounded by plush animals galore.

More photos followed of Miles on a sports field, one of Esti and Wren playing with a vat of oatmeal, Miles posing with his dad John, and one of Wren fast asleep on his mom's chest.

"House is alivvvve!" Chrissy wrote in her caption, adding: "Alphabets and counting, big kids being big and becoming funny little humans. It's a lot but it's perfect." Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Such cutie pies! How lucky are you guys," as others followed suit with: "Your oldest girl is your mini… She looks so much like you!!" and: "The cutest family. All the kids are fantastic," as well as: "Such a beautiful family."

© Instagram Luna is her mom's total mini-me

Among Chrissy's recent family updates was news that her son Miles had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes earlier this summer. According to UVA Health, in type 1 diabetes, "the pancreas does not make insulin, because the body's immune system attacks the islet cells in the pancreas that make insulin," and in type 2, the pancreas makes less insulin than used to, and your body becomes resistant to it. While both can come with dangerous health issues, type 1, for which there is no cure, is an autoimmune reaction that develops early in life, while type 2 develops over the course of several years, and can typically be managed with a healthy diet and medication."

© Instagram Miles in turn is John's twin

In a heartfelt message on Instagram at the time, Chrissy first noted: "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone [Biles] and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform."

© Instagram Chrissy shared an adorable photo of little Wren sleeping on her

She continued: "You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible," adding: "I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already."

© Instagram Esti and Wren are about six months apart

Further in her statement, Chrissy noted: "Things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine. I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones," seemingly referring to warnings from Miles' monitor. "We are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist."

The doting mom also gave insight into how Miles' diagnosis was first discovered, revealing that a couple weeks prior, he was sick in the hospital with a "terrible case of shigella," an intestinal infection, and though many of his friends had also caught the infection, "the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests." Chrissy lastly added: "After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly."