Dax Shepard reveals the strangest bonding activity he does with daughter Lincoln, 11

Dax Shepard is no stranger to parenting; after all, he's been doing it alongside his wife, Kristen Bell, for over 11 years now.

However, one parenting activity that might be unique to Dax and his daughter Lincoln is shaving each other's back and leg hair.

On Monday, the podcaster revealed on his Armchair Expert show just how their strange exchange works, telling the story of its first iteration.

Recommended video You may also like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter has inherited her mom's singing talents

"I discovered I had all this back hair from the backlighting of the gym," he began.

"I was saying it out loud to my family, and Lincoln said, 'Do you want me to shave your back?' Which I think is a dirty job. I would have never asked her to shave my back."

"But she offered, and I shave her legs for her," he explained. "I sat on the edge of the bathtub, and she shaved my whole back."

© Instagram Dax revealed that he gets Lincoln's help to shave his back

He continued: "And then I collected it to throw it away, and I couldn't help but notice, this is the softest hair I've ever felt in my life."

"I had the girls feel it, and we all agreed that it's cashmere. So then Lincoln and I decided that I should start collecting it."

He joked that they would have collected enough for a sweater by the time he turns 60 or 70.

© Getty Images The podcaster shares his two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, with wife Kristen Bell

"I brought [the hair], and I keep it in this bag now," he quipped on the show. "And as you can see from the amount in it, it's going to take a long time."

The 49-year-old shares Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine, with the Frozen actress, whom he wed in 2013.

The couple have been open about their parenting style yet kept their kid's faces private and out of the spotlight as much as possible, even spearheading the "No Kids Policy", to protect celebrity children from the paparazzi.

© Instagram The couple don't show their daughter's faces online

Kristen told Today.com that the pair are "fiercely territorial" of their family and are committed to keeping their lives as private as possible. "As open as we are, we've agreed to a certain amount of openness. And the rest is ours. And it will stay ours," she told the outlet.

She delved further into the topic with Romper in 2020, explaining, "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye."

"I chose to be quoted; I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."

© Instagram Lincoln boasts a beautiful singing voice, just like her mother

Despite keeping their faces private, the parenting duo never fail to share tidbits about their children, from the hilarious to the deeply moving.

Dax revealed that Lincoln always brings him to tears when she sings, after inheriting her mother's incredible talent.

"Now we have an 11-year-old who sings as well, and does musical theater, and now I go, and I cry the whole time she's singing," he said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September. He added that if his wife and daughter team up for a song, "That's pretty much a fast-pass to me crying."