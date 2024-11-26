Dick Van Dyke, 98, appears in family photo spanning three generations with famous son and grandson

Dick Van Dyke has a family that's chock full of talent, with the Disney legend's children and grandchildren continuing his decades-long legacy in the entertainment world.

The 98-year-old screen and stage icon welcomed four children with his first wife Margie Willett, Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth, and all of them have appeared on the screen alongside their dad.

However, none have followed in his footsteps quite like Barry, now 73, who starred alongside Dick in Diagnosis: Murder from 1993-2001. Since 1974, he has been married to Mary Carey, and they share four children.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dick Van Dyke's health routine in his 90s will seriously surprise you

In a photo from last year shared recently on Dick's social media page, it's clear to see how much the genes have passed down over the generations, as the actor poses with his younger son plus his grandson Wes.

Wes, 40, is the second-youngest of Barry and Mary's kids, with the couple also parents to sons Carey and Shane, and daughter Taryn. Wes is also an actor, but has now pivoted into a career in fine art.

"Three generations of incredible artists," the photo was captioned, capturing the three men at Wes' art show at Malibu City Hall last year, with the proud dad and granddad wearing a suit to support his family.

Fans responded with adoring comments like: "Such a Beautiful picture of generations of talent!! Also still watch Diagnosis: Murder!!" and: "Beautiful photo and family..truly blessed," as well as: "All I see is a diagnosis murder sequel… it's nice to see Barry!"

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times when the show premiered three decades ago, Barry couldn't help but fawn over working with his famous father, who was already a Hollywood veteran by then.

MORE: Dick Van Dyke makes surprising death confession ahead of 99th birthday

"I'd work with him any time," he said, calling him "the best to work with, very creative. He has a lot of integrity and he'll work no matter what, including physical discomfort. He set a fine example. We've always talked about working together."

© Getty Images The actor and his first wife Margie Willet welcomed four children during their marriage

Speaking of their onscreen dynamic, which involves them playing a father-son duo once again, he added: "It's an easy role for me to fall into."

MORE: Dick Van Dyke makes rare appearance at 98 to deliver powerful message

"My dad pretty much plays himself. You're seeing the real him. All that warmth and humanity really comes across. So I tend to play myself. So their relationship is pretty much ours."

© Getty Images Barry starred in "Diagnosis: Murder" for eight years alongside his father

"He wanted me to have my childhood," Barry added of growing up sequestered from Hollywood while also making cameos on his father's variety show. "He told me that if I still wanted to act after I graduated high school, then it would be OK."

MORE: Dick Van Dyke reveals he's 'praying to make it' to 99th birthday amid canceled public appearances

Barry explained that his father was never much of a showbiz type. "My father didn't travel in those circles. We were aware he was on TV and watched the show and knew it was successful, but we didn't socialize with a lot of show-business types."

© Getty Images Barry and his wife Mary with dad Dick Van Dyke

He was well aware, however, that making his own name in the industry couldn't just be reliant on Dick's name. "There's too much at stake for producers and casting directors to get you in on just a name. You either perform or you don't. You work or you don't."