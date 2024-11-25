Pink's son, 7, makes drumming debut during sentimental moment for family — watch

After 17 months, 131 shows, 98 cities, and 15 countries, Pink's epic Summer Carnival tour had to come to an end, but not without her son Jameson making his drumming debut first.

Though the "Raise Your Glass" singer's daughter Willow, 12, is already no stranger to performing alongside her mom, and has done so on several occasions, towards the end of the tour, Jameson was ready to follow suit.

The doting mom, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shares her two kids with husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006. And as the tour wrapped up, he shared a touching tribute in honor of the incredible past 17 months for the family, and to honor little Jameson's debut.

WATCH: Pink's son makes drumming debut

Carey took to Instagram ahead of the weekend and shared some photos of Jameson's debut, along with a video of him performing. He also included a clip of Willow, who is a talented singer like her mom, stepping out on stage, and watching her mom from backstage as well.

"That's a wrap!!!!!!!! Over 4 million tickets sold, and over 130 shows on wifey @pink world tour," he then wrote in his caption, adding: "What a [expletive] run."

He went on: "Last show Jamo made his drumming debut. Thanks @bfm22 for not only being the baddest drummer in the game, but an epic teacher to Jamo this last few months," and gave a shout-out to Willow, writing: "Blown away by Willz how she has evolved on this tour as a performer, singer, and what life will bring her on the stage."

© Instagram Jameson was ready to take the stage

Last but certainly not least, to his wife, he wrote: "And to the baddest performer in the game. You have pushed through injury, fatigue, home sickness, illness, mom-ing, and every other diversity you could imagine. I couldn't be more proud of you. That's a wrap."

MORE: Pink shares heartwarming pics with son Jameson as husband Carey Hart reveals 'most intense' experience

MORE: New look inside Pink eccentric family ranch as husband Carey Hart recovers from surgery

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Brian Frasier-Moore, who trained Jameson, writing: "Jamo did sooo great tonight! Thank you @hartluck @pink for trusting me! I'm so proud of the work he's done!" as others followed suit with: "A family that rocks together stays together," and: "You and your family are amazing!!! hope you all get some well-deserved downtime," as well as: "Take a bow. All of you."

© Instagram He aced his debut

Pink also shared a heartwarming tribute in honor of the tour coming to an end, writing: "This show tested me in every way; my body, mind, and soul. It's the most physically, mentally and spiritually ambitious show I've ever put on. It's been really, really hard, but every moment has been worth it for the memories we’ve created together."

MORE: Pink's husband Carey Hart shares fresh update after hospital stay as fans send support

© Instagram Willow was also part of the show

She continued: "I know I say thank you a lot, but thank you will never be enough. Your energy, love, commitment and passion are why we do this every night. Why I leave it all out there, every time. You have created a safe space with me where we can all belong. A world where we can put down our armor and our walls and just be. Breathe. Scream. Cry. Laugh. Feel. Celebrate. Mourn. Rage."

MORE: Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home is perfect for her two kids

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

"Thank you to the old and new faces. Watching you sing with me every night sets my soul on fire. I hope I've done the same for you. Thank you to everyone who spent their nights with us; I'm sorry if I couldn't make it to you this time."

"Thank you to my family, my team, my dancers, my band and my crew. Thank you for creating this incredible world with me. I can't believe what we’ve done. I can't believe it's over," she concluded.