Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' baby boy is growing up so fast in adorable before-and-after photos

Brittany Mahomes is feeling nostalgic about how quickly her son, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III is growing up.

The 29-year-old, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, also 29, took a trip down memory lane on Monday with some adorable before-and-after photos of her baby boy.

The 22-month-old is growing up fast and he will soon no longer be the baby of the household after Patrick and Brittany announced in July that they are expecting their third child.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Brittany posted a photo of Bronze scowling at the camera while sitting in a pumpkin chair wearing a brown onesie and a white T-shirt.

The second image showed Bronze posing in the same place 12 months later, but this time he sported an adorable smile with longer, curly blonde locks.

She captioned the first photo: "Last year… @patrickmahomes," and the second image: 'To this year… crying @patrickmahomes."

Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting their third child on July 12 with a sweet Instagram video.

© Instagram Bronze 12 months ago

The clip featured their daughter Sterling, three, and Bronze, taking part in a photoshoot with the sonogram.

"Round three, here we come," the soon-to-be parents of three captioned the video, and family and friends were quick to show their love.

© Instagram Bronze has grown a full head of curly blonde hair since 2023

Just one week after announcing they were expecting, the couple revealed they are having a baby girl with the help of their daughter.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sterling played a giant game of Tic-Tac-Toe that featured blue noughts and pink crosses and turned over the large tiles with the help of her dad until she revealed three consecutive squares.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are having another baby girl

The family was elated when three consecutive pink crosses were revealed, which was followed by a cloud of pink smoke.

The couple have no fears about how their children will adjust to another sibling, especially Sterling who Brittany previously revealed was "so good as a big sister".

© Instagram Brittany said Sterling is already a 'good big sister'

"She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!" she penned on Instagram shortly after her son's birth.

"I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me."

She added: "If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!

© Instagram Patrick always wanted to be a young father

"It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it."

Baby number three will be their last, according to Patrick, who said during a training camp press conference in July: "I'm done. I'll say that. I said three and I'm done."

© Instagram Patrick is 'done' having kids

He went on to add that fatherhood was "awesome", as he confessed: "I always wanted to have kids young.

"I got to grow up in the locker room. I think I've talked about it before – it made such an impact in my life, so I wanted to have kids young."