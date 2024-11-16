Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' 2 children steal the show in adorable new baby bump photo

Brittany Mahomes is counting down the days until the arrival of her third child – and it appears her two children are eager to meet their baby sister too.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with their kids

The 29-year-old, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable new photo of her blossoming baby bump, but it was her daughter Sterling and son Bronze who stole the show.

Posting the image on her Instagram Stories on Friday, the photo features Brittany from her waist down with her hand resting on her bump that was dressed in a pleated skirt

© @brittanylynne Instagram Brittany Mahomes with her two kids and pregnancy bump

.Sterling and Bronze can be seen adorably cuddling Brittany's bump, with Sterling pressing her ear against her mom's stomach.

Captioning the touching black and white snap, Brittany wrote: "All my babies," followed by two crying emojis.

© Getty Images Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes and their two kids pose following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs

Sterling and Bronze are no doubt excited to meet their younger sibling, with Brittany previously revealing that her daughter was "so good as a big sister".

"She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper," she penned on Instagram shortly after Bronze's birth.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany already have two kids

"I feel like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me."

She added: "If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!

"It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it."

WATCH: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal sex of third baby

Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting their third child on July 12 with a sweet Instagram video.

The clip featured Sterling and Bronze taking part in a photoshoot with the sonogram. "Round three, here we come," the couple captioned the video.

One week later, they enlisted the help of their daughter to reveal another baby girl is joining their family.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are having a baby girl

Sterling played a giant game of Tic-Tac-Toe that featured blue noughts and pink crosses. She turned over the large tiles with the help of her dad until she revealed three consecutive pink crosses.

Baby number three will be the couple's last if Patrick gets his way. During a training camp press conference in July, he was asked about the possibility of having a fourth child.

Despite admitting fatherhood is "awesome", he replied: "I'm done. I'll say that. I said three and I'm done."

© Instagram

Discussing becoming a father in his twenties, Patrick said: "I always wanted to have kids young.

"I got to grow up in the locker room. I think I've talked about it before – it made such an impact in my life, so I wanted to have kids young."

Last year, Patrick spoke about how becoming a father has changed his outlook on life. "It gives you a different perspective," he said on Good Morning America.

"You enjoy every day so much more and having them, the years fly by, and [I] just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments."