Why Christmas is bittersweet for Princess Kate's mother Carole

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton will no doubt be looking forward to Christmas surrounded by her family, including royal grandkids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but here's why this time of year could be bittersweet for the 69-year-old…

In summer 2023, Carole's business, Party Pieces went into administration, and it was sold in part to a company called Teddy Tastic Bear Company. The businesswoman was likely deeply upset about the downfall of the company.

Christmas would have been such a prosperous and busy time for the party planning sector, and for many years Carole launched new festive crackers, napkins and other novelty accessories.

However, she will have her family gathered around her, especially now as her children and their families all live near her Berkshire residence. Her daughter Princess Kate and her family live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is a 40-minute drive away.

© Getty Carole and Kate have a close bond

Carole's other daughter Pippa has a £15 million estate very close by, where she resides with her husband James Matthews and their three children, Grace, Arthur and Rose. They acquired the property in 2022, and according to the MailOnline, they decided to dig up the expansive walled garden to install a large outdoor swimming pool.

© Instagram James Middleton with his wife Alizee and son Inigo

Carole and Michael's only son James also lives in the area, with his wife Alizée Thevenet, their young son Inigo and their beloved dogs.

As a very hands-on grandparent, Carole has previously told Good Housekeeping she loves being involved with the grandchildren. "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Prince William and Princess Kate's Christmas

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales' festive display at their London home was revealed. While the family do not live at Apartment 1A full-time, they do use it as their city base. For the Qatar state visit, the couple hosted Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at their official London residence and the photos revealed their traditional Christmas tree with red and white decorations.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Check out the royal Christmas tree

The family also had a simple garland on one of their ornate console tables, adding to their festive feel.

It has been a testing year for the whole family with King Charles and Princess Kate both undergoing cancer treatment. We're sure the royals are looking forward to a calmer 2025, but first they have exciting Christmas plans...

HELLO! understands that Prince William and Kate will join the King and Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day. While there, they will stay at their glorious country abode, Anmer Hall.