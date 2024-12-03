Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Christmas lounge transformation is the most bougie thing you'll see this winter

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright have transformed their stunning Essex mansion into a spectacular winter wonderland.

The pair, who built their dream home from scratch, shared an initial glimpse of their festive overhaul back in November. Much to the delight of fans, they posted snippets of the outside of their lavish home which had been decked out with strings of glowing lights, a trio of Christmas trees, and reindeer lights.

© Instagram The outside of their home is just as festive

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Brassic actress finally shared photos from inside their majestic property – and it's equally as magical.

Bringing the festive cheer inside, Mark and Michelle transformed their typically tranquil lounge into a bougie haven with numerous nods to Christmas.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark own two pet pooches

The duo traded in their pared-back aesthetic for a colourful winter scape featuring a towering Christmas tree adorned with white, red and gold baubles, glowing lanterns, hanging stockings beside the fireplace and festive candle displays surrounded by garlands.

In her caption, Michelle, 37, wrote: "Happy 1st December… I'll be honest, I stepped into Christmas weeks ago. Here's to the best month of the year."

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. Impressed by the bougie makeover, one penned: "Wow! Your living/cinema room is beautiful!" while a second noted: "What a gorgeous room! Just perfect" and a third chimed in: "Now that is a fabulous couch."

© Instagram The couple have transformed their luxurious lounge into a winter wonderland

Mark and Michelle finally finished creating their dream home earlier this summer after they purchased the initial plot of land for £1.3 million back in 2019. They've since put their mark on the property and have added a plethora of luxurious touches including a large outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art spa, a party room, a home gym and his-and-hers bathrooms. Take a look at their home in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like wATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off impressive mansion in breathtaking clip

As for interiors, the loved-up couple have opted for a fresh, neutral palette of colours with creams and soft greys reigning supreme.

Mark and Michelle's love story

© Getty Images The pair wed in 2015

The duo met while on holiday in Dubai. Soon after they embarked on a whirlwind romance, with Mark proposing in Dubai in September 2013.

Discussing the magical moment, Michelle told HELLO!: "I thought he was joking at first, and then he said come here. I started crying, and said yes, and then he started welling up as well.

© Instagram Their love story is seriously romantic

They said "I do" in May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Their reception took place at Hengrave Hall with 200 guests in attendance.