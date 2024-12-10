Lee Mack's bittersweet comment about 'late' fatherhood with wife Tara

Lee Mack has been on our screen for the best part of three decades. But away from his primetime comedy shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and the long-running sitcom Not Going Out, the comedian is a devoted dad to his three children.

Lee, 59, shares kids Millie, Louie and Arlo with his wife Tara McKillop, and describes fatherhood as a wonderful experience. His only regret? Not having taken the plunge sooner.

© Alamy Lee Mack shares three children with his wife Tara McKillop

"I waited fairly late to have kids. I am 46 and my eldest is 10. Nowadays, 36 isn’t massively late but I would probably have kids earlier because it has been so great," he told The Big Issue in a past interview. "I now have a three-year-old – and I have more time but less energy."

Lee and Tara tied the knot in 2005, a decade after they met while studying at Brunel University.

Lee also confessed that his attitude towards politics and life in general has evolved as his children have grown up.

© Getty The comedian's children Millie, Louie and Arlo tend to stay out of the spotlight, but made a rare red carpet appearance with his dad in 2023

He told the publication: "As you get older with kids you get more political without realising it. The oldest cliché in the world is that as you get older you get more right-wing. I find that odd because as you get older, you worry about your kids and you want them to be in a fairer, nicer, safer world.

"If you can make the world fairer, your children will be more safe. And you associate more caring politics with a left-of-centre stance."

Lee Mack's children Arlo, Louie and Millie

© Getty Lee and Tara tied the knot in 2005, a decade after meeting at university

Arlo, the couple's first child, was born a year before Lee and Tara's wedding. The teen leads a private life but has appeared on a Christmas special of his dad's long-running show, starring as a 'Victorian Boy' in the 2013 episode titled The House.

His brother Louie was welcomed into the world about a year after the couple’s wedding, but little is known about the youngster.

The couple's youngest child, daughter Millie, guest starred alongside her dad as a character named Elsie in a 2022 episode of Not Going Out.

© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Two of the kids (pictured in 2015) have had guest appearances in Not Going Out

Would I Lie To You star Lee and his family lead a private life in East Molesey, Surrey. While Lee doesn't offer glimpses into his home on social media, he has revealed he is a homebird at heart and finds a sense of normalcy in his "grounded" home life.

Speaking to The Guardian, he previously said: "Family is everything to me. I'm quite a homey person. I live near Hampton Court - being a northerner I think of everything within the M25 as London, but then I went to vote in the London mayoral election and found I wasn't allowed.

DISCOVER: Richard Osman's home with beautiful wife Ingrid is adorably eclectic

"The job is an escape from reality: you get treated phenomenally well and get paid well, and I can see why people who haven't got a grounded home life go a bit mental."