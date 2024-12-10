Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lee Mack's bittersweet comment about 'late' fatherhood with wife Tara
Subscribe
Lee Mack's bittersweet comment about 'late' fatherhood with wife Tara
lee mack family© Photo: Getty Images

Lee Mack's bittersweet comment about 'late' fatherhood with wife Tara

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star shares children Millie, Louie and Arlo with wife Tara McKillop

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lee Mack has been on our screen for the best part of three decades. But away from his primetime comedy shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and the long-running sitcom Not Going Out, the comedian is a devoted dad to his three children.

Lee, 59, shares kids Millie, Louie and Arlo with his wife Tara McKillop, and describes fatherhood as a wonderful experience. His only regret? Not having taken the plunge sooner.

Lee Mack and his wife Tara attend the British Comedy Awards at Fountain Studios in Wembley, north London.© Alamy
Lee Mack shares three children with his wife Tara McKillop

"I waited fairly late to have kids. I am 46 and my eldest is 10. Nowadays, 36 isn’t massively late but I would probably have kids earlier because it has been so great," he told The Big Issue in a past interview. "I now have a three-year-old – and I have more time but less energy."

Lee and Tara tied the knot in 2005, a decade after they met while studying at Brunel University.

Lee also confessed that his attitude towards politics and life in general has evolved as his children have grown up.

Lee Mack (L1), Tara McKillop (C) and guests attend the European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Kurios: Cabinet Of Curiosities" at Royal Albert Hall on January 18, 2023 in London, England© Getty
The comedian's children Millie, Louie and Arlo tend to stay out of the spotlight, but made a rare red carpet appearance with his dad in 2023

He told the publication: "As you get older with kids you get more political without realising it. The oldest cliché in the world is that as you get older you get more right-wing. I find that odd because as you get older, you worry about your kids and you want them to be in a fairer, nicer, safer world.

"If you can make the world fairer, your children will be more safe. And you associate more caring politics with a left-of-centre stance."

Lee Mack's children Arlo, Louie and Millie

Lee Mack and partner Tara McKillop attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London© Getty
Lee and Tara tied the knot in 2005, a decade after meeting at university

Arlo, the couple's first child, was born a year before Lee and Tara's wedding. The teen leads a private life but has appeared on a Christmas special of his dad's long-running show, starring as a 'Victorian Boy' in the 2013 episode titled The House.

His brother Louie was welcomed into the world about a year after the couple’s wedding, but little is known about the youngster. 

The couple's youngest child, daughter Millie, guest starred alongside her dad as a character named Elsie in a 2022 episode of Not Going Out.

Lee Mack, Arlo McKillip, Louie McKillip & Tara (wife) 'The Railway Children' play at the Kings Cross Theatre, London, Britain - 14 Jan 2015© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock
Two of the kids (pictured in 2015) have had guest appearances in Not Going Out

Would I Lie To You star Lee and his family lead a private life in East Molesey, Surrey. While Lee doesn't offer glimpses into his home on social media, he has revealed he is a homebird at heart and finds a sense of normalcy in his "grounded" home life.

Speaking to The Guardian, he previously said: "Family is everything to me. I'm quite a homey person. I live near Hampton Court - being a northerner I think of everything within the M25 as London, but then I went to vote in the London mayoral election and found I wasn't allowed.

DISCOVER: Richard Osman's home with beautiful wife Ingrid is adorably eclectic 

"The job is an escape from reality: you get treated phenomenally well and get paid well, and I can see why people who haven't got a grounded home life go a bit mental."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More