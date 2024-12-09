Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's 'emotional' understanding revealed as pre-teen gets ready for next public eye moment

Blue Ivy Carter is expected to attend the London premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King this week, with the big event happening on December 11.

The pre-teen voices Kiara in the upcoming film, alongside her mom, Beyoncé, who is reprising her role as Nala. The 12-year-old got her big film break after director Barry Jenkins heard her narrate the children's book, Hair Love, by Matthew Cherry.

He said he knew "that's my character" when listening to it, but like everyone else, she auditioned.

What's more, Barry revealed that he gets the impression Blue has an advanced emotional maturity due to her unique upbringing with her famous parents.

Discussing his decision to cast her during the San Diego Safari Park on December 6, Barry said: "I don't know Blue Ivy's life, but I imagine she grows up a little bit different than everyone else. I think because of that, she's grown up and so she had all these wells of understanding, experience, emotional knowledge that she brought to the character. She was awesome."

Blue Ivy Carter is emotionally mature for her age

Blue has quite a few strings to her bow at such a young age, and is no stranger to the spotlight.

While not a lot is known about her private life, the 12-year-old has attended many red carpet events with her mom and dad over the years, and was at this year's Grammys, even taking to the stage with her dad when he accepted his award.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Blue made headlines last year when she performed in front of vast crowds each night during her mom's Renaissance World Tour, showcasing her dance talents and improving each night, as well as growing in confidence.

She also appeared briefly in Beyoncé's film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, and spoke about her decision to go on stage and how naysayers only encouraged her further.

Blue on stage with her mom

Blue's mom gave an insight into her childhood during a rare interview with GQ magazine back in September. She told the publication: "Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives.

My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

Blue Ivy with dad Jay-Z

The star also added that she tends to book tours around the school holidays to ensure that her children can come with her on the road, and that Blue, Rumi and Sir are constantly in dance rehearsals.

"My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography," she said.