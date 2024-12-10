When it comes to a party, Carrie Johnson knows how to organise the perfect bash. In honour of her adorable daughter Romy's third birthday, the mum-of-three pulled out all the stops for her birthday soiree.

Last year, Carrie held a wonderful Peppa Pig-themed party for her little darling, but this year it was a dazzling Frozen-themed bash to mark her big day. Whilst the doting mother likes to keep her children's faces obscured on social media, that didn't stop her from documenting the exciting occasion with a slew of incredible snaps.

WATCH: Inside Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy's unbelievable 3rd birthday celebrations - 'I need a week to recover'

On Tuesday, Carrie penned: "Last weekend we went all out for Romy’s 3rd birthday and had a Frozen-themed party.

1/ 6 "It was a lot of work with the help of a lot of wonderful people, but it was totally worth it to see the thrilled faces of all the children. What a party! Think I’m going to need a week to recover…"



2/ 6 "It was a lot of work with the help of a lot of wonderful people, but it was totally worth it to see the thrilled faces of all the children. What a party! Think I’m going to need a week to recover…"



3/ 6 She concluded: "Thank you, ladies, for helping me pull off a really special party for my little girl. Not only are you the best at what you do, but you’re all the kindest women too. Thank you for making it so much fun [red love heart emoji]."



4/ 6 Sweet snaps from the day showed Romy having a lovely time with her friends and siblings, Wilfred, four, and Frankie, one. The featured image was a sweet snap of Romy, dressed as Elsa, blowing out her Frozen-themed birthday cake, being held by a real-life Princess Elsa.

5/ 6 Other photos showed Romy cuddled up with her mum, holding hands with her elder brother, and her dad, Boris Johnson, even stopped for a photo with Elsa.

