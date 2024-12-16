Pink's son Jameson, 7, is the ultimate adrenaline junkie in new video from dad Carey Hart

Pink's son Jameson is taking after his parents in more ways than one.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer's son, who will be eight years old later this month and who his parents endearingly call Jamo, made his drumming debut on stage earlier this month, and now he's showcasing how he is a little daredevil just like his parents.

The doting mom, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shares Jameson with her husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006, and with whom she also shares daughter Willow, 12.

WATCH: Pink's son makes drumming debut

As the weekend came to an end, Carey, a former professional motorcycle driver, took to Instagram and shared details of his and Jameson's latest outing, revealing they had some fun at the race car track.

The first photo sees Jameson all suited up with a big helmet, focused on driving his little racecar. His dad next shared a video of him zooming by, followed by a photo of him giving a thumbs up to the camera.

"Such a fun day back at the track w/ Jamo!!!!! He picked up right where he left off," Carey wrote in his caption, adding: "Looking forward to many more days at the track and maybe some races this spring."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "So fun!! Go get 'em, Jamo!!" as others followed suit with: "Way to go Jamo," and: "Nice! He looks good in a kart! It's such a good father-son sport," as well as: "Jamo living his best life."

MORE: Pink's kids have fans saying the same thing with festive new photos

© Instagram Jameson also made his drumming debut last month

MORE: Pink's sky-high Christmas tree at $12m mansion is bursting with color

After Pink's recent Summer Carnival tour came to an end after 17 months, 131 shows, 98 cities, and 15 countries, her husband penned a tribute to it all, along with a shout-out to Jameson over his drumming debut.

© Instagram He recently spent the day in Disney World with his mom

"That's a wrap!!!!!!!! Over 4 million tickets sold, and over 130 shows on wifey @pink world tour," he wrote, adding: "What a [expletive] run."

MORE: Pink shares rare photo of extremely handsome brother

© Instagram Willow has also performed with her mom

He went on: "Last show Jamo made his drumming debut. Thanks @bfm22 for not only being the baddest drummer in the game, but an epic teacher to Jamo this last few months."

MORE: Pink sparks reaction with surprising 'baby' request in heartwarming holiday post

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

Including a shout-out to his daughter Willow, who frequently performed on stage throughout the tour, he added: "Blown away by Willz how she has evolved on this tour as a performer, singer, and what life will bring her on the stage."

Last but certainly not least, to his wife, he wrote: "And to the baddest performer in the game. You have pushed through injury, fatigue, home sickness, illness, mom-ing, and every other diversity you could imagine. I couldn't be more proud of you. That's a wrap."