Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell's rare photos of towering twin daughters and their sweet bond

Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O'Connell are the proud parents of twin daughters Charlie and Dolly.

Despite their celebrity status, Rebecca and Jerry have often kept their family life private, and rarely feature the 15-year-olds on their social media. However, when Charlie and Dolly do make an appearance, their incredible bond with their parents is clear to see.

The X-Men actress and The Talk star adore being parents, and Jerry is particularly thrilled to be a dad to daughters. "It's just so cute having girls," he told People in 2016.

"My relationship with them, just having little girls, and I can't speak from experience because I only have girls but, I just think I like girls more than I like boys. So terrible to say!"

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple got to spend more time with their daughters than ever as their Hollywood careers came to a halt – but Jerry was thankful for the extra time.

Speaking to People, he said that he "will never get this time with them ever again," and added: "I almost feel like, just because the age that they are, I'm getting a free extra year with them."

See their adorable family bond in rare photos below…

Daddy's girls © Instagram In celebration of Jerry's 50th birthday last month, Rebecca shared a carousel of pictures of him proudly enjoying life with his wife and daughters.



Close bond © Instagram Charlie and Dolly always look so happy when they're spending time with their parents, and enjoy quality time with both mom and dad



Fan girls © Instagram Not only do his daughters love their dad, but Rebecca isn't afraid to express her love for Jerry either. During a family vacation, the actress showed off her beach body wearing a swimsuit that featured her husband's face emblazoned across the front. True love.

Family fun © Instagram Charlie and Dolly appear to love spending time with their parents and the resemblance to both is clear to see in this family vacation photo.



Brunch date © Instagram While the family of four often enjoys outings together, the girls still get some one-on-one time with their mom and indulge in brunch dates.



Mean Girls © Instagram Jerry proved what a 'girl dad' he is when he took his daughters and their friends to see Mean Girls Musical back in January. Captioning a photo of him at the theatre with Dolly, Charlie, and two of their friends, he jokingly wrote: "Get in Losers, we're going to see MEAN GIRLS."

So grown up © Instagram Jerry appears to be struggling with his daughter's getting older. Sharing this sweet photo of him embracing one of his girls, he penned: "Trying to hold on tight to these grown-ass-kids."



Beach fun © Instagram Even if Charlie and Dolly are growing up fast, they still love vacationing with their mom and dad and recently soaked up the sun during a trip to the beach, where they posed for this happy family photo.

