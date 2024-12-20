Exclusive – Beyonce's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy

Beyonce's latest film role in "Mufasa: The Lion King" was made even more special as the movie sees her star alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The "Single Ladies" singer reprises her role as Queen Nala from the 2019 movie "The Lion King", while Blue plays the role of Princess Kiara, the eldest daughter of Nala and Simba.

WATCH: Beyonce and Blue Ivy star in Mufasa: The Lion King

While Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z "weren't involved" with Blue landing the role, the singer did have one condition about working with her daughter.

Speaking to HELLO! at the London premiere of the Disney flick earlier this month, the film's director, Barry Jenkins revealed that Beyonce made sure she was always on set with her daughter.

"What I loved was, they don't have a lot of work together, but they would always be working on the same day," Barry told us.

"It was really lovely to watch Beyonce just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy. It was really wonderful," he added.

© Getty Images Beyonce came to set every day with her daughter

Discussing Blue's incredible work ethic, Barry explained: "It was really cool working with them. Blue Ivy became so, so prepared, and so it wasn't this thing where we had to really figure out how to work with her and work in the process.

"I saw a different…a side that, you know, we don't normally get to see. And I also saw why Blue Ivy was so prepared, why she did such a great job," he added of Beyonce's influence over her daughter.

© Getty Images Blue landed the role herself

"I think she's just grown up [with] really wonderful tutelage from Beyonce," he continued. "And it was really dope to see a little bit of that mother-daughter dynamic make it into the film."

Barry previously admitted that he wasn't influenced by Blue's parents when it came to casting her as Princess Kiara.

© ABC Blue plays Beyonce's daughter in Mufasa: The Lion King

"Her parents weren't involved in her booking this film," he told People. "You know, she had read this book, this audiobook Hair Love, with my friend Matthew Cherry. And I just really loved her voice. Because [when] this movie begins, it's all voices.

"I could just tell that she was going to bring this really wonderful innocence, but also the knowingness of a highly evolved child," he explained.

"And she is...the children in the audience, they're going to see themselves in the character she plays, Kiara. She just brought all the complexity that it demanded."

© Instagram Beyonce and Blue are very close

Both Beyonce and Jay-Z are incredibly proud of their daughter, and they joined her on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere on December 9.

Beyonce later took to Instagram to pay tribute to Blue, writing: "My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

© Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyonce are very proud of Blue

At the premiere, Blue wore a dramatic gold gown with a voluminous skirt, echoing the film's majestic theme.

Beyonce, meanwhile, was every inch the show-stopping diva in a figure-hugging metallic gold dress adorned with circular embellishments, a daring thigh-high slit, and a plunging neckline.