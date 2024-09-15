Beyoncé contrasts the experiences of her kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir from ones with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are effectively managing the rigors of being two of the most high-profile entertainers and entrepreneurs in the world, with being parents-of-three.

The pop icon, 43, and the rapper and streaming mogul, 54, share oldest pre-teen daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, seven.

In a recent, rare interview with GQ, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker expanded expanded upon her relationship with her children and finding the balance of her status with motherhood and family.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Beyonce shares rare family video with Jay-Z

She specifically also shared some insight into the different ways the three were growing up now compared to how her relationship with Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) first began in the early 2000s.

When speaking about reconciling her massive enterprise as a musician and businesswoman with being around family, she answered: "We live in a world of access. We have access to so much information — some facts, and some complete [expletive] disguised as truth."

She continued: "Our children can FaceTime and see their friends at any given moment. My husband and I? We used calling cards and Skype when we were falling in love."

© Getty Images Beyoncé spoke about how her three kids' experiences were intrinsically different from her own

"I couldn't afford the international hotel bills, so I literally would get international calling cards to call him. Just recently, I heard an AI song that sounded so much like me it scared me. It's impossible to truly know what's real and what's not."

Beyoncé emphasized that she worked tirelessly to ensure that her kids had the normalcy they needed, and justified why her persona as an artist is so wholly separate from her personal and private self.

MORE: Beyoncé, Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy make dazzling appearance at low key wedding

"One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand," she elaborated.

© Instagram The couple have been together since the early '00s and married since 2008

"It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

MORE: Beyonce is a beach bombshell in swimsuit-clad photos during luxury getaway with Jay-Z

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer also spoke fondly about her children, admitting that while raising them isn't "easy," she is more than willing to adjust her professional schedule around their lives, and understands why they've picked up some of her talents too.

© Getty Images "I couldn't afford the international hotel bills, so I literally would get international calling cards to call him."

"The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives," she said. "My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

MORE: Inside Beyoncé's extra special birthday with her three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé added: "My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography," referencing Blue's decision to join her mom on the Renaissance Tour as a dancer.

© Getty Images "They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography."

"Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three."