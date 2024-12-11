Beyoncé's youngest daughter Rumi steals the show during sister Blue Ivy's big TV moment

Beyoncé was in full on parenting mode this week as she made a very rare TV appearance alongside her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, ahead of the release of Mufasa: The Lion King.

The award-winning singer and her talented child featured in a short behind-the-scenes interview on Good Morning America during a break from voice recording.

In one adorable moment, the pair were interrupted by seven-year-old Rumi, who was backstage watching her mom and sister's interview, but wanted to get involved too.

© ABC Beyoncé appeared on GMA with Blue Ivy, and a surprise appearance from youngest daughter Rumi

The adorable little girl was all smiles as she hugged her mom, and right at the end of the interview, she returned with a clapper board in her hand, signalling the interview was finished.

In their interview, Beyoncé spoke with pride for her oldest daughter, revealing that she had to stop mid-sentence during rehearsals to take in the fact Blue was the voice of Kiara.

WATCH: Beyoncé's daughter Rumi steals the show during Blue Ivy's TV moment

Blue, meanwhile, opened up about how exciting it was to be part of the movie and a "dream come true," and praised director Barry Jenkins for being so kind and giving her lots of advice.

Barry has had nothing but positive words to say about Blue and her acting talents either.

© ABC Rumi was too adorable!

The 12-year-old got her big film break after Barry heard her narrate the children's book, Hair Love, by Matthew Cherry. He said he knew "that's my character" when listening to it, but like everyone else, she auditioned.

What's more, Barry revealed that he gets the impression Blue has an advanced emotional maturity due to her unique upbringing with her famous parents.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Blue Ivy at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere with her famous family

Discussing his decision to cast her during the San Diego Safari Park on December 6, Barry said: "I don't know Blue Ivy's life, but I imagine she grows up a little bit different than everyone else. I think because of that, she's grown up and so she had all these wells of understanding, experience, emotional knowledge that she brought to the character. She was awesome."

Blue made headlines last year when she performed in front of vast crowds each night during her mom's Renaissance World Tour, showcasing her dance talents and improving each night, as well as growing in confidence.

© LISA O'CONNOR Blue's parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé are beyond proud of the pre-teen

She also appeared briefly in Beyoncé's film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, and spoke about her decision to go on stage and how naysayers only encouraged her further.

Blue's mom gave an insight into her childhood during a rare interview with GQ magazine back in September. She told the publication: "Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

Most recently, Blue stepped out for the LA premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, on Monday night, alongside her mom and dad Jay-Z, as well as her grandmother, Tina Knowles.