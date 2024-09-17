Beyoncé is daughter Blue Ivy's twin in unearthed childhood photo

Beyoncé certainly has passed down quite a few of her talents to her children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, and as it turns out, her oldest is basically her doppelganger!

The songstress, 43, appeared in an unearthed childhood photo shared by her mother Tina Knowles, who recalled an incident involving her ex Mathew that taught Beyoncé and her sister Solange about treating strangers with kindness.

She posted a photograph of a young Beyoncé, every inch the lookalike of her daughter now 12-year-old Blue, kissing a man on the cheek. "Beyoncé is seven she's preparing for the Sammy awards. She [was] going to sing John Lennon's 'Imagine'."

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Blue Ivy Carter dances just like mom Beyoncé in childhood video

Tina recalls that her then-husband intended to teach her and her sister about the meaning behind the influential track. "Her dad wants her to understand the things that are going on in the world and he wants to create behind the scenes images. Yes back then that was not a thing, but then he was always ahead of his time doing BTS."

She continued: "So while I was at work at my salon on a Saturday, he took Beyoncé and Solange under the bridge to see how homeless people lived to talk to them and understand the state that the world was in so that she could have the sensitivity to sing the song."

Tina described Mathew letting her daughter kiss the man in the photo, which turned out to be a homeless man, on the cheek, which she called "very sweet."

© Instagram Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles recalled a story from her daughter's childhood with a throwback

She shared more of the story of the man in question, saying he "had a transistor radio in his basket, and Beyoncé insisted that her dad go to the store and buy batteries because she figured that that was why the radio would not play."

MORE: Beyoncé contrasts the experiences of her kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir from ones with husband Jay-Z

The story goes on: "So they went to the store and bought batteries and came back and put the batteries in the man's radio. The radio would still not work."

© Getty Images The pop icon looked just like her daughter Blue when she was younger

"So she had her dad go to the drugstore and buy the man a radio, they bought him some groceries also. It was such a great lesson early on in humanity. It sticks with her today."

MORE: Beyoncé's at-home wellness ritual with Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi

Tina continued to praise her daughters for imbibing the lessons they had learned from that fateful encounter. "She has helped to build homeless shelters, contributed to so many disaster relief situations and is always willing to lend a helping hand to those who are in need."

© Instagram The singer has often been compared to her pre-teen daughter with her throwbacks

"These lessons have stuck with her and Solange all of their adult lives. Help some one today," she asked of her fans, who took to the comments section to praise Tina and Mathew for their parenting approach.

MORE: Beyoncé, Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy make dazzling appearance at low key wedding

Some others, however, were more skeptical about whether they would let their own child kiss a stranger on the cheek, leaving responses like: "Tbh. I would not be allowing my kid to kiss a stranger," and: "Everything was sweet except ma baby ain't kissing no homeless man or any strange man for that matter."

© Getty Images "She has helped to build homeless shelters, contributed to so many disaster relief situations and is always willing to lend a helping hand to those who are in need."

Others gushed: "There's legit NO reason to dislike this woman. Like seriously. Bey will always be my unproblematic fave," and: "Thank you for sharing this with us Mama! That's why I'll forever stand by B's side."