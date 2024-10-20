Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn, 18, looks totally different during 'terrifying' weekend with dad Larry Birkhead

Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me daughter loves to dress up, and while she's mainly kept out of the spotlight by her protective dad, Larry Birkhead, the teenager made a rare appearance on social media this weekend during a "terrifying" day out.

The 18-year-old and her dad had fun meeting the cast of the Terrifier at Galaxy Con in Miami, and Dannielynn dressed up as "the little pale girl" from the film.

She painted her face to replicate the character, complete with a white base and dramatic black lips and eyebrows, and wore a black-and-white dress covered in blood. Larry opted out of dressing up himself, but did wear a Terrifier T-shirt.

In the caption, the doting dad wrote: "Had a Terrifying weekend meeting the cast of the 'Terrifier' at @galaxyconmiami Nightmare Weekend. Dannielynn wanted to dress up as the 'The Little Pale Girl' from the film. We got lucky enough to take a picture with @davidhowardthornton in his 'Art The Clown' costume."

He continued: "Then got to talk with him afterwards as well. He was super nice and humble and told Dannieylnn how iconic her mother was. This was truly a special moment seeing that he is turning in iconic performances himself as 'Art The Clown' in these crazy 'Terrifier' movies!

"We also got to meet @damien_leone the talented director and the brains behind this fresh take on the horror flick. Equally as nice and getting rave reviews for her performance as 'Sienna' was the beautiful and brilliant @laurenlavera. If you haven’t seen @terrifier3 check it out!! Take a barf bag or two."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "She's got Anna's air. Sweet and funny personality," while another remarked: "I love how y'all do so much fun and exciting things together. God bless you always!!" A third added: "Awww that’s awesome. It was a good movie too."

Dannielynn turned 18 in September and chose another dress-up themed event to mark the occasion. Larry shared photos of her wearing a full-length black lace dress and black lipstick while posing on the beach ahead of attending the Beetlejuice Afterlife Experience.

He wrote alongside the photo: "Dannielynn had a great time celebrating her 18th birthday with friends and family by attending the @beetlejuiceafterlife.exp and @beetlejuicemovie which made for an out of this world experience. Of course, Dannielynn found a Hot Topic store to get a spooky outfit for all the fun."

Larry also shared a montage of photos of his only child from over the years to mark the milestone day.

He wrote: "Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn! You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express. May you continue on your journey being 'humble and kind' and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you."