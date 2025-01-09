Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton melts hearts with rare pictures of son Inigo from family holiday
Subscribe
James Middleton melts hearts with rare pictures of son Inigo from family holiday
Alizee Thevenet in a cream outfit and Jamies Middleton in a velvet outfit© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bul

James Middleton melts hearts with rare pictures of son Inigo from family holiday

The brother of the Princess of Wales headed for the mountains

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

James Middleton and his family have started their 2025 with quite the adventure as they headed to the mountains to enjoy a ski break.

Although James didn't reveal where his family had headed for their winter break, he did share several photos, including one of the trio and two of their dogs on top of a scenic mountain. Little Inigo's face was covered with a blue heart emoji but was seen wrapped up warm in a blue ski suit alongside a matching pair of sunglasses.

WATCH: James Middleton and Inigo enjoy trip to the mountains

However, it was the second photo that proved to be beyond cute as the young man could be seen in his full ski gear, with miniature skis, as he posed alongside the family's pet pooches.

A third snap featured Alizee feeding Inigo with baby food as he sat inside a warm buggy.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton in black outfits with a young boy in a blue outfit and two dogs© Instagram
James and his family enjoyed some time in the mountains

James, who has been open about his mental health journey, spoke about 'blue January' in his caption, reflecting on how he had often struggled during the month.

The businessman explained: "A different type of January blues… The January blues used to hit me hard…and to some extent it still does - the lingering aftermath of the festive season and long dark nights mixed in with overly ambitious New Year's resolutions meant I felts as if I only just about surviving and it was only the start of the year…"

A young child in a blue ski outfit next to two dogs© Instagram
Little Inigo looked so cute in his ski outfit

He continued: "But a few years ago I set myself a new mantra which was inspired by my dogs. Don't spend every moment thinking of the one to come, or ones in the past. The past is imperfect, the future will be too - take each day as a new day, you can be excited about the future…the past won't mind!

"We started the New Year with an adventure into the mountains. We were lucky enough to be engulfed blue skies and cold crips air. I can't believe how quickly Inigo is growing up- in fact that scares me the most…I fear if I blink I will miss it…but like with the dogs we include him in all of our adventures making memories taking each day as it comes…"

Alizee Thevenet feeding Inigo some baby food© Instagram
Skiing is becoming a yearly tradition for the family

James and Alizee welcomed Inigo in September 2023. At the time of his birth, the father-of-one penned: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

James Middleton's son Inigo with pet Spaniel in garden© Instagram
James often dotes on his son

The youngster has already shown off his love for daring activities, as he previously joined his dad on an autumn bike ride. Inigo was a little daredevil as he sat in a box attached to the front of his father's bike as they peddled down a lane lined with trees that were shedding their leaves.

Skiing appears to be a favourite pastime for the family and Inigo's first-ever holiday was a ski trip back in February 2024.

A young boy and two dogs in a box in front of a bike© Instagram
Inigo often goes on exciting adventures

In a video, the father-of-one could be seen trekking through the snow with Inigo being pulled along in a specially equipped buggy.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More