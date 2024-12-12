Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George looks identical to uncle James Middleton in incredible photo from mum Kate's carol concert
The Princess of Wales' brother is the image of his nephew!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
20 minutes ago
Prince George and his uncle James Middleton have the sweetest bond, and an unearthed photo of the entrepreneur shows just how alike they really are.

Following the Princess of Wales sharing news of her cancer diagnosis back in March, James shared a special family photo alongside his then-teenage sister. In the photo, the young James bears a striking resemblance to his 11-year-old nephew, Prince George.

WATCH: James Middleton says he’s 'proud' of sister Kate

The resemblance among the family members was especially remarkable on Friday evening when George appeared alongside his royal siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his parents, Kate and Prince William, at Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol concert. See their striking resemblance in the image below.

A split image of Prince George and James Middleton
George's resmeblance to his paternal uncle couldn't be more obvious

This isn't the first moment George and James left us doing a double take. Last month, a childhood photo of the Ella & Co founder walking his grandparents' bulldog Gibson surfaced, and fans couldn't believe how much he looked like his nephew.

James Middleton as a child with dog and Prince George aged six in 2019© Instagram / Getty
James as a child with his grandparents' bulldog Gibson and George in 2019

James's special bond with his nieces and nephews

James's nieces and nephews are mentioned throughout his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, including the moment George, Charlotte, Louis, and Pippa Matthews's children—Arthur, Grace, and Rose—met his baby son, Inigo, for the first time.

Recalling the precious moment in September 2023, the new father wrote: "On the first weekend after his birth – it is hard to believe he is only two days old – my sisters and their children come to visit, and we all have lunch together at Mum and Dad's.

"There are cries from the cousins of 'Was I ever that small?' and they take it in turns to cuddle Inigo in their laps. They've worked out that there is a ten-year age gap between George and Inigo, and they can't wait for him to be big enough to join in their adventures.

"Mum and Dad are delighted by their new grandson, but Mum seems mildly incredulous that her little boy now has a son of his own. She laughs because she still thinks of me as her baby."

James also talks about visiting Kate in Anglesey, where she and William lived when George was a baby.

"I have cherished memories of visiting them with Ella when George was still a baby and going for bracing walks along cliff tops and across vast golden beaches with Catherine while William was at work."

