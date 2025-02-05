Michael Strahan's ex-wife holds onto GMA star in unexpected way years after messy breakup

Michael Strahan and his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli, famously had a very bitter divorce that was both painful and lengthy.

The Good Morning America host was with the mother of his twins, Isabella and Sophia, from 1999 to 2006.

But it was a years-long battle following their breakup as they fought angrily over custody and money.

Despite everything that went on between them, with ugly accusations being slung from both parties, Jean has hung on to her ex in an unexpected way.

Nine years after their split, Jean still goes by Jean Muggli Strahan on Instagram, refusing to delete her famous ex-husband's last name.

It's a move which fans have commented on in the past but Jean hasn't publicly addressed.

There is no doubt that their relationship has improved over the years and Isabella's recent cancer battle has united them as a family.

It has been just over a year since Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma.

Both Michael and Jean have spoken about her fight, most recently opening up in an interview with People.

Jean told the outlet: "Isabella's strength and resilience was the same as it was when she was a little girl. The way she handled every day with grace was amazing."

Michael mirrored her statement, adding: "One of the things she said, probably the hardest thing I had to hear was, 'Dad I'll do whatever. I want to live.'"

Isabella documented much of her journey battling cancer in a YouTube series to raise funds for her hospital. She will further shed light on the experience with her ABC special, Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer, which airs tonight, February 5 at 10pm EST.

Michael — who has been in a longtime relationship with Kayla Quick and was married to Wanda Hutchins before Jean — previously confessed his relationship with Jean wasn't the best.

In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he confessed: "My second marriage was definitely not the greatest experience," before adding: "But I did learn a lot from that and I ended up with two incredible teenagers.

Jean was awarded over $15 million in addition to $18k a month in child support and their custody issues spanned more than 15 years.

Michael was still playing in the NFL when he met Jean.

She lives a more quiet life away from the spotlight but did an on-camera interview for Isabella's special.

Michael previously said divorce is "probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through."

He maintains a close friendship with Wanda, who he shares his two oldest children with.